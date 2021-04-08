FORT COVINGTON — A Pike Street garage was destroyed after a Thursday afternoon fire.
The Fort Covington Fire Department responded to 138 Pike St. at about 2:45 p.m. to a 24-foot-by-32-foot garage in flames with heavy smoke pouring out, Fire Chief Tim Webb said.
Firefighters used a water line to take out the fire in the garage, which wasn’t connected to a home, Webb said. It took Fort Covington firefighters about an hour and half to contain and extinguish the fire.
An automatic alarm for help was sent to the Bombay, Westville and Hogansburg fire departments, which were called off by Fort Covington after it got control of the fire, Webb said.
No one was hurt during the fire, which is still being investigated for its cause, Webb said.
The garage endured heavy water and smoke damage, making it a total loss, Webb said.
The Fort Covington Fire Department was back in service at about 4 p.m. Webb said his fire department made quick work of the fire.
“We were actually pretty lucky. We kept [the fire] contained to that building and got it off quick,” Webb said. “It was the middle of the day, so it can be hard to get the manpower.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.