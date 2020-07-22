PLATTSBURGH — Zachary Butchino, the man at the center of an alleged occurrence of excessive use of force by City of Plattsburgh Police, has sued the city and the officers involved in the 2017 incident.
THE CLAIMS
The formal legal complaint and jury demand, filed with the United States District Court of the Northern District of New York, alleges that in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2017, both the City of Plattsburgh and the officers involved in Butchino’s detainment were complicit in his mistreatment.
The five claims listed in the suit include:
• Alleges that the officers used “objectively unreasonable” force against him, while acting under the “color of state law.”
• Alleges that the night of the incident, the officers were “aware of the violation of the plaintiff’s constitutional right,” and “had an opportunity to intervene,” and caused injury by choosing not to
• Alleges that the city had policies allowing excessive force against arrestees and/or detainees, policies allowing officers to not intervene “to prevent violations of an arrestee or detainee’s rights” and did not require its officers to attempt de-escalation before using force against detainees
• Alleges that Butchino was, "a qualified individual with a disability within the meaning of 42 U.S.Code § 12132,” and was subject to unlawful discrimination under that law when the City of Plattsburgh, acting through the department, failed to “provide reasonable accommodations for his disabilities” on the night of the incident
• Alleges that the city police department receives federal funding and is subject to the Rehabilitation Act, a law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in programs receiving federal financial assistance. Knowing that, the claim alleges that the City of Plattsburgh was “acting with deliberate indifference to Plaintiff’s federal rights” by failing to reasonably accommodate Plaintiff’s disability
THE DEFENDANTS
Aside from the City of Plattsburgh, the suit also names City Police officers Chad Welch, Adam Wood, Joshua Pond, Kristopher Minogue and Joel Vassar, as well as an additional officer identified in the suit as “Mike Doe” as defendants.
That officer “participated in and/or was present for the assault” of Butchino, the suit says, citing an audio recording, in which one of the other officers can be heard referring to another as “Mike.”
THE INCIDENT
The suit details the 2017 incident in question, and was largely in line with the edited video about his detainment that Butchino had previously posted to his Facebook page in June, and the police department surveillance footage provided to the Press-Republican during prior reporting on the story.
It says that Butchino was going through a mental health crisis due to suffering from severe anxiety and PTSD, being under the influence of alcohol and was distraught at being confined in a cell for something he alleges he did not do, causing him to start “crying, moaning, and pleading,” before begging for his anti-anxiety medication.
It continues, saying that Butchino eventually made a suicidal gesture by tying his tee shirt around his neck and attaching it to the bars of the holding cell, and alleges that the Plattsburgh Police did not try to de-escalate the situation and did not try to help Butchino.
When officers transferred Butchino between cells after his attempt to hang himself, an alleged altercation between Butchino and the officers happened out of view of police footage.
This is where, the complaint alleges, the officers used unjust force against Butchino while getting him back into the new cell, punching various parts of Butchino’s body, grabbing and twisting Butchino’s genitals, slamming him into the cell bars and threatening him with a taser.
Though it is difficult to determine the exact actions of the officers in surveillance footage of the cell during this use of force, several officers can be seen surrounding Butchino and moving around him while one gloved hand can be seen holding the back of his head.
MENTAL HEALTH
Following the use of force, the complaint mentions many instances of the officers involved mocking Butchino, saying statements like, “We’ll get you a tissue the next time you start crying, OK?”, “I thought you guys who went to Afghanistan were tough,” and “You can sit there and bleed for a little while and relax.”
After the night of his detainment, Butchino was diagnosed with a deviated septum, the complaint says, after being denied medical treatment by the officers multiple times.
The complaint also claims that the alleged assault exacerbated Butchino’s mental health issues.
POLICE MISCONDUCT
The complaint also states that the alleged assault contributed to Mr. Butchino becoming uncomfortable with continuing to live in Plattsburgh, particularly after one of officers approached Butchino and told him that his career could be harmed by a complaint about the incident filed with the city department by Butchino, and after Butchino allegedly saw police vehicles outside his home in the weeks and months following the incident, making him concerned that he was being watched.
While the Plattsburgh Police Department recently amended its use of force policy to require that officers first seek to de-escalate a situation before using force as a matter of last resort, it did not require that in 2017, the complaint said.
It added that, as of Aug. 19, 2017, official Plattsburgh City Police Department policy permitted detectives to stand by and not intervene while their fellow officers violated a suspect’s or a pretrial detainee’s constitutional rights.
These facts, as well as the officers on-camera actions that night, show that the “brutality against Mr. Butchino” is consistent with municipal policies at the time, according to the complaint.
The suit cites a quote from Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter, a Sergeant in 2017, as an acknowledgement of the city’s policy shortcomings.
“It’s things like this that I have strived to make progress in within our department, because this is some of the history of our department,” Ritter said in an interview with WCAX. “This is stuff that doesn’t belong in our department.”
CALL FOR RELIEF
The complaint calls for a jury trial to determine relief for Butchino in the following areas:
• Compensatory damages to be determined at trial
• Punitive damages against the individual officers to be determined at trial
• Reasonable costs and attorneys’ fees
• Pre- and post-judgment interest to the fullest extent permitted by law
• Any additional relief the Court deems just and proper
MAYOR WEIGHS IN
When asked for comment on the suit, Ritter said he had none.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said he had called for an investigation when the incident was first brought to his attention earlier this year.
" (I) would like our Citizens' Panel to weigh in on what they would want to see from such an investigation," he said of the municipality's recently formed Public Safety Citizens Review Panel.
"Of course, it would have been helpful if this was brought to the attention of elected officials back in 2017, but we must now ensure that all the appropriate steps are taken."
COURT PROCEEDINGS
Butchino is being represented by Doug Lieb, an attorney working with Kaufman Lieb Lebowitz & Frick LLP, a firm based in New York City.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.