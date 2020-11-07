PLATTSBURGH — Without access to the city's chamberlain, former Plattsburgh City Mayor Jim Calnon says the Common Council can't do its job.
"Remember that the council's business is predominantly with the budget," Calnon told the Press-Republican.
"If they can't get a hold of the chamberlain, particularly in times of absolutely huge budget decisions, then the system breaks down entirely.
"There would be no reason to have a council if they can't be well-informed — and that sometimes means getting information from someone other than the mayor," he continued.
"I think, in general, the rules are appropriate, but prohibiting access is absolutely ridiculous. Very Trumpian."
THE RULES
The City Charter states, "except for the purpose of inquiries, and investigations under C3-8I, individual council members shall deal with city officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the mayor solely through the mayor, and individual council members shall not give orders to any such officer or employee, either publicly or privately."
C3-8I of the code lays out the council's powers and duties, including dealings with local laws, city departments, the council's five-year budget plan and its adoption of an annual budget.
The current administration's interpretation was that city councilors and department heads required Mayor's Office approval for meetings.
Calnon and Donald "Donny" Kasprzak, also a former Lake City mayor, said they ran things differently.
NOT A DICTATORSHIP
Their takes came soon after the City Common Council's Thursday night meeting, during which Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) had asked for more time to go over next year's budget proposal and unfettered access to the city chamberlain, to answer her budgetary questions.
Both her requests were denied.
While Calnon and Kasprzak agreed some rules were necessary to prohibit councilors from intimidating department heads or asking for favors, they felt access, particularly to the chamberlain, was imperative to the job of councilmember.
"The only thing that I asked was that I was made aware of the discussion," Kasprzak told the Press-Republican of his time in the mayor's seat, adding that this was so he was not blindsided by community or media questions.
"Why don't they want councilors to have access? It really gives you the air of hiding something, or that the mayor and budget officer haven't been telling you the truth."
Kasprzak commended Councilor Gibbs for, he said, standing up for herself and her constituents and wondered why other councilors hadn't done the same.
"There is absolutely no reason for a mayor and budget officer to think that they are the king and queen of Plattsburgh," he said of Mayor Read and budget officer Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2).
"We do not believe in dictatorships over here."
WHY THE RUSH?
Both former mayors questioned the overall budget process this year, wondering why it was set for approval prior to Thanksgiving.
Kasprzak said when he was in office, from 2006 to 2013, the City Council OK'd budgets in the first weeks of the new year, adding that new councilors and the new mayor were included in the conversations.
"I think it's very irresponsible and unnecessary for this budget to be passed before a new council and a new mayor take office in January," Kasprzak said, noting that details on sales tax numbers and state aid were just estimates at this point, and wouldn't be solid until 2021.
"The real question is why? Why the rush?"
'SOMETHING DEVIOUS'
Calnon called this a critical issue.
"I don't want to assign motive, but I think it's a very suspicious move from the mayor and those on the council who are accepting his word as gospel and not asking the hard questions," he said. "Which brings us back to the central issue: they're not asking the hard questions because they're not allowed to.
"I really think there is something devious going on."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.