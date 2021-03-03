Former investigator bids for Area 4

PLATTSBURGH — For Area 4 legislator candidate James Monty, the biggest issues facing Clinton County center on COVID-19 and making the area a good place for young and old to reside.
The Clinton County Republican Committee endorsed the Beekmantown resident at its February meeting.
Committee Chair Clark Currier described Monty as a fantastic candidate, pointing to his law enforcement background, ties to the area and knowledge of border issues. He also described him as community-minded.
"He's pretty much everything we wanted in a candidate."
RETIRED STATE POLICE
Monty, 63, took courses at Clinton Community College before leaving in 1979 to become a Clinton County Sheriff's Department deputy.
He served in that role until 1984, when he joined the State Police, retiring after 21 years in the uniform division followed by another 12 years as an investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Monty also spent six years as the Troop B delegate on the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association Board of Directors.
He is a member of the Saranac Lake Elks Lodge and the Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department. Other organizations he has volunteered with include the Ironman in Lake Placid and, when his children were younger, Beartown Ski Area and the North Country Ballet Ensemble.
Monty lives with his wife, Colleen, and together the two have three adult children and six grandchildren.
He also plans to seek the Conservative Party line.
ISSUES
Monty said he has always been interested in politics and his family has been involved as well.
"I just like to speak my mind. I spoke my mind to the Republicans and they said, 'Do you want to run?'"
On the biggest issues facing Area 4, which encompasses most of the Town of Plattsburgh and part of Beekmantown, Monty first pointed to making sure everybody who wants one gets a COVID-19 vaccination. He also stressed reopening the border and schools.
Monty's three children live in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. They have two master's degrees and one advanced degree between them, and had to move to other areas to make money, he added.
"We need to make it so that the young people can stay here and earn a living, a good workable living, and older people don’t have to leave because they can’t afford it due to taxes," Monty continued, adding that a good-paying industry could incentivize the former to stay.
SAFELY CAMPAIGN
Monty aims to safely campaign by limiting contact with potential voters, in part by leaving flyers on doors and reaching out via social media.
He also plans to put some time in during the county parties' joint petition-signing events slated for March 6 and 13 at the Clinton County Government Center.
Monty did not have much to say about the possibility of a primary between the two Democrats seeking the Area 4 nomination, incumbent Simon Conroy and David Bezio, the latter of whom was endorsed by Clinton County Democrats.
"I'm just going to let them decide based on who the candidate is," he said. "I'm not looking at one over the other."
