PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature voted 8-1 to appoint former Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill to fill the Area 8 legislative vacancy during a special meeting Friday.
The position, from which Mark Dame resigned last month due to his move out of the area, represents portions of the City and Town of Plattsburgh.
"The legislature is very pleased that Pat McGill has stepped forward to represent the people of Area 8 and Clinton County," Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
He noted McGill's experience in county government, including a stint as county attorney.
"He will be a terrific asset to immediately contribute as we all move forward to address the many important issues facing the county."
PRECEDENT
Local law requires the legislature to appoint a resident of the area in question to an unexpired term within 30 days of the vacancy, or hold a special election between 30 and 90 days after the vacancy occurs if there are more than 120 days before the next general election.
Under the governing statute, the latest date for a special election would be July 7.
A person who is appointed only serves until the next general election, while someone who wins a special election serves for the remainder of the term.
There is recent precedent for both: Sara Rowden was appointed to fill the Area 4 seat in 2016, while Henry and Legislator Francis Peryea (R-Area 2) were elected to vacancies in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
CHANGED MINDS
Legislators who voted in favor of appointing McGill — some of whom admitted that they'd changed their minds at least once and had supported having a special election at one point or another — voiced concerns regarding public health in the time of COVID-19, a compressed campaign timeframe and expenses to the municipalities involved.
“I do believe in my heart of hearts that the right thing to do is not to have the election in July, but have the special election in November where everybody is out voting anyway,” Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6, Saranac) said.
"Without the uncertainties created by this pandemic, I think we can all agree that this appointment wouldn’t be happening," Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1, Champlain) said.
"But with all the circumstances that are presently surrounding us, I think this is by far the best alternative to serve the people of Area 8 and of Clinton County.”
'BAD MISTAKE'
Prior to the vote, Legislator Robert Hall Sr. (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) — the lone no vote — said he would like to hear from the appointee that he or she neither planned to run for the position in November nor endorse or assist the campaign of anyone who does.
"I don’t believe in this process that we’re going through," he continued. "I would like to have a special election."
He questioned the municipal expense argument, since primaries would have been budgeted for.
"I think this is a very bad mistake that I think is going to come back to bite us and I’m very sorry that my Democratic colleagues are not sticking with their guns and voting for a special election," Hall said.
Addressing Republicans as well, he added, "If you said you wanted a special election, you should vote for a special election."
In response to Hall's comments, Waldron said she felt they could trust their Republican colleagues.
“I feel that this is bipartisan, working together in the best interest of the public."
NO INTEREST
Following McGill's nomination, Henry called him and put him on speakerphone to address Hall's questions.
“I have no interest in the political scene as far as running for office or helping somebody else run for office,” the former judge said.
Hall told McGill that he was not against him, as a person, filling the spot.
"We are going to need all the help we can get when it comes to this budget session. Having you on the legislature, in my opinion, is a very good thing," he said.
"I am against appointing you because I feel it should be a special election. Nothing to do with you personally."
IMPORTANT ISSUES
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said he has known McGill for a long time, commenting that he is a person of high integrity.
He noted his surprise that the county did not opt to have a special election the same day as the presidential and mayoral primaries, scheduled for June 23, as that would have fit into the required timeline without incurring any additional costs to taxpayers.
"In any regard, there are so many important issues facing the city for which the county can be of great assistance, from support for our shared library and recreation facilities, to the enjoyment our entire county derives from the beach and our many events, and our need to keep property taxes down so this region remains affordable," he said.
"I congratulate Legislator McGill, trust he will follow the great tradition of Mr. Dame for fiscal prudence, and invite the judge to engage in discussions of how we can work together to rebuild and improve our region."
ACTED ON CONCERNS
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman applauded the bipartisan vote to appoint McGill.
"I know it was not an easy decision, however members truly listened and measured the impacts of having a special election," he said.
"I am most appreciative of my colleagues in government, both Democrats and Republicans on the legislature, who engaged in conversation."
Cashman said they heard and acted on his concerns, such as the impact to public health and financial costs to both the city and town "during these unprecedented times."
"Patrick McGill is also to be applauded for stepping up during these challenging times and publicly stating he will only serve until the end of the year just as Sara Rowden did several years ago,” Cashman added.
Henry said McGill will be sworn in Monday afternoon, and will take his seat Wednesday at the board's next regular meeting.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.