PLATTSBURGH — A staffing analysis of the City of Plattsburgh Police Department says that there are about 11 too many armed officers.
"Everybody seems reluctant to make any changes or reductions in the (City Police) budget," Ira Barbell told the Press-Republican.
"What you hear immediately is, 'People are going to die.'"
'TV MYTH'
Barbell completed the analysis of the department before he recently resigned from the council.
His 30-page report first cautions, "This information, while important, does not provide all the answers," before describing department costs, staffing levels and workload.
It was through City Police department interviews, the analysis of department-provided data and a look at national research and reports, that Barbell had generated a list of Common Council recommendations.
"We have this television-inspired myth about police that they're out there all day solving serious crime (and) that if we did not have the police, crime would be out of control," he told councilors while presenting the data in November.
"The reality is that very little crime is reported to the police and even less is solved by the police."
NO MEANINGFUL ALTERNATIVE
The report noted that, in 2019, only 6 percent of calls for service were for major crimes, and said officers had responded to hundreds of nonthreat calls, like 339 door unlockings and 484 noise violations.
"Part of the problem is that the police are the only 24-hour program in the city and are the go-to solution for all kinds of complaints," Barbell said. "There are no meaningful alternatives to respond to those issues."
The report also notes 132 mental health calls for service, as well as 200 calls for service involving drug use.
"The city does not provide mental health nor drug treatment," it reads. "The council should initiate a conversation with the county legislature about the need for a public health response rather than a criminal response to these issues."
SOME SOLUTIONS
On top of a county partnership for public health response, Barbell felt the city should collaborate with Clinton County dispatch services, as well. Such a recommendation was also featured in the city's Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments report from June 2017.
"We ought to explore that again with the county," he said. "Can those systems be merged in some way?"
Other recommendations included a change in motor vehicle accident response, implementing a solvability/priority for cases and expanding the use of non-sworn staff through a Police Auxiliary program.
Barbell felt the latter would allow volunteers to assist patrol officers in non-enforcement activities, respond to citizen requests for service, perform foot patrols, perform traffic control at motor vehicle accidents and fire scenes, among other duties in order to free up armed officer time.
He also referenced the need for IT upgrades to the department's fleet to get car computers operating correctly, something he called a, "public safety issue."
STAFFING
Barbell's report also suggested the department, which was staffed with 23 officers, not including sergeants, corporals and other positions, had a workload that could be handled by less.
After analyzing a year's worth of calls, handling times and response times, as well as administrative tasks, "officer-initiated" activities, the state's new disclosure law and patrol time, the former councilor determined the department had about 15,152 hours of officer-related work each year.
After accounting for officer leave, meal and shift breaks, vehicle prep, training, court and department meetings, he determined each officer had about 1,470 hours of available work time each year.
Taking the two figures, Barbell said it was work enough for 10.3 officers.
Noting that the department currently had three vacant patrol officer positions that were not factored into his analysis, he recommended the department use two of those positions to create two lieutenant roles and then determine the need for the 10 remaining officers.
In a similar analysis of the department's four dispatcher positions, Barbell said, "Essentially, we have a couple of thousand of hours of time beyond what I calculated is needed. The question is, 'Where is that time best utilized with the dispatchers that are there?'"
'RECKLESS AND FLAWED'
Barbell hoped his report would be a single point of view for both the mayor and the council, serving as, "a more factual analysis," of City Police's role when making future budget and staffing decisions.
The data has been discussed at some of the council's recent budget workshops as they work to pen a 2021 budget and both Police Chief Levi Ritter and Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), the council's public safety liaison, have questioned its validity.
Asked his thoughts on the analysis, Ritter told the Press-Republican, "To openly state that we have 12 too many patrol officers is exceptionally reckless and harmful. The 'analysis' used to come to this conclusion is hugely flawed."
Ritter said his department performed "immeasurable" duties not listed in the analysis, such as patrolling high-risk areas and investigating illegal narcotic cases.
"I can tell you firsthand that when you are talking about preventing dangerous narcotics like fentanyl-laced heroin from killing people," he said, "there is no quantity of time that we won't expend to try to prevent needless deaths."
WATERTOWN COMPARISON
The chief said City Police runs optimally with 51 sworn officers.
"I would like to see us slowly build back to that number in a fiscally responsible way," he said. "Police investigations will suffer if we decrease the sworn staff in our department because we won't have an adequate staff to investigate serious matters in a timely manner."
Ritter also noted the comparison often made by City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), comparing Plattsburgh City's tax rate to that of Watertown.
"In comparison, the City of Watertown Police Department has twenty more police officers than our department," Ritter said. "I would argue that if the City of Plattsburgh wants to compare apples to apples, we should not be defunding the Plattsburgh Police Department.
"We should be striving to provide a level of police service that is also the same or better than the City of Watertown. That starts with supporting the services that the Plattsburgh Police Department provides and staff it at an appropriate level."
READ THE REPORT
The full report is featured on the Plattsburgh City website at: https://www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/AgendaCenter.
Barbell did a smaller-scale report of the Plattsburgh City Fire Department, which looked at staffing and the need for New York State Fire Academy training when fighting fires only works out to be 25 percent of their work.
"The council should determine if it is cost effective and makes sense to hire EMTs and paramedics to operate the ambulance service and train the medical professionals as volunteer firefighters to supplement the core professional firefighting staff," that reports says.
It can be found on the city's website, as well.
