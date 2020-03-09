MALONE — A former Bare Hill Correctional Facility correction officer is accused of bringing K2 into the Malone prison for delivery to an inmate.
On March 7, State Police charged Joshua A. Heaton, 28, of Potsdam with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, according to a press release.
The arrest followed a joint investigation by State Police and the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.
Heaton was arraigned in Malone Town Court and released; he is scheduled to reappear April 21.
According to DOCCS, Heaton was hired Oct. 15, 2018.
At the time of his resignation, effective Saturday, he was earning an annual salary of $52,919.
K2 is a synthetic cannabinoid that, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, can be smoked, brewed as a tea or vaporized in e-cigarettes.
