PLATTSBURGH — The city last week OK'd an agreement to restore City Police presence at the Plattsburgh City School District.
"The district is grateful that the Common Council is willing to contract with the district for the provision of Youth Safety Advocates," Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun later told the Press-Republican. "We view this role as useful not just in providing an additional layer of student support, but also in creating strong student and community relations with the Plattsburgh (City) Police Department.
"We're grateful for the hard work of the leaders of the Police Department, and for the vision and partnership of the mayor and the Common Council."
OFFICERS RESTORED
The district's Youth Safety Advocate program is a spin-off of its former School Resource Officer (SRO) one.
The city's 2020 Common Council deserted that initiative last year after supplying the city schools with two former City Police officers, or SROs, for two straight school years.
With the council's latest approval, the city will again supply the district with the former officers to now take on the revamped Youth Safety Advocate positions for the 2021-22 school year.
The district will reimburse the city for any associated costs.
UPDATED PROGRAM
City Police Lt. Jarrod Trombley took to the podium at an earlier council session to explain the program and its deviations from its predecessor.
Trombley said then that the new Youth Safety Advocate role was "simply an advocate position.”
“We’ve always been an advocate for the youth and student body, the administration and parents, but we sometimes get overshadowed by the public safety or law enforcement cloud that we are very easily seen as,” Trombley told the council earlier this month.
“We are there to be listeners, role models and help guide and direct and facilitate resources to the youth and to the administration.”
It was made clear that the onsite advocates would not enforce school rules, discipline the students or have arrest powers.
Their student interactions were expected to be reported back to the council on a regular basis.
COUNCIL SPLIT
It was at that earlier meeting that councilors discussed their thoughts on the program.
Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1) and Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) spoke in favor of the updated program and its presumed benefits.
But not all were convinced.
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) came out opposed to the idea of a school police presence altogether, reciting a USA Today article that, among making other points, prioritizes social workers over members of law enforcement in schools, asserts SROs have little impact in the case of school shootings and says SROs increase the “school-to-prison pipeline,” especially in the case of minority children.
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) was concerned more with potential liability, a point he addressed again at last week's meeting.
"There are a lot of things that could go wrong with this," Moore said Thursday. "There are loaded weapons involved. If something were to head south, the city, as I am finding out, could end up on the wrong side of lawsuits and, for that reason, I am not against the position at all, I just don't feel the city should be involved."
KHAKIS AND A POLO
Former Plattsburgh City School District SRO Charles Scott spoke Thursday to expand on the role of a Youth Safety Advocate.
He thought the referenced USA Today article applied to municipalities outside of upstate New York.
"It might pertain to large, metropolitan areas where the SROs are police officers dressed in full uniform and have arrest powers and act as police officers; that's not the role this program had."
Dressed in khakis and a district-embroidered polo, Scott, who held the City School District position for two years, gestured to his outfit before continuing, "This is the uniform that I had in the schools."
He provided a day-in-the-life account of a SRO, including greeting students and parents upon arrival, chatting with youth during lunch and attending assemblies in support of their achievements.
PERSONAL ACCOUNT
Scott detailed one relationship with a former fifth grade student who wanted to be a police officer as an adult.
"I talked to him about this and then I actually took him out and let him sit in one of the marked police cars, took some pictures of him in it and he really loved it," Scott said. "At the end of the school year, he was going to the middle school. His principal told me that we was having some real — he was nervous. It's a big step going from fifth grade to the middle school."
On the student's last day of elementary school, Scott printed and framed the earlier photo of them in the police car and hand delivered it to their classroom.
"The young man literally cried he was so happy. He gave me a hug and I told him that if he ever needed anything, even though he was at the middle school, that he could reach out to me," Scott said.
"That's the interaction that I strive for with the students."
'WITHOUT THE FEAR'
Ward 1 resident Francine Francis addressed the council moments before the vote, urging councilors to support the adjusted program.
Francis, who said she grew up in an area where a school police presence prevented shootings, discussed the existing negativity surrounding law enforcement and said the Youth Safety Advocate program would do well to build a bridge between Plattsburgh City students and Plattsburgh City Police.
"Now, speaking as an African-American woman of color who is not from this country, this is necessary. The reason why is because we are at odds and ends, consistently," she said. "It is always 'either' or 'or.' So. . . it is necessary for students to see an officer that is there for them, to be able to be a resource for them without the fear associated.
"It is helping bridge the gap and we would be remiss if we begin to continue the perpetuation of a generation that is consistently living in fear."
The council voted soon after, wherein Councilors Canales, Gibbs, Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) all voted in favor. Kelly and Moore were opposed.
