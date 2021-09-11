PLATTSBURGH — As former City of Plattsburgh Mayor Daniel Stewart watched the World Trade Center get hit by an aircraft on Sept. 11, 2001, he wasn't sure what was going to happen next.
"We knew it was definitely a terrorist attack, and we heard that they might be targeting government buildings, so we were trying to decide whether to close down or stay open," Stewart, 59, recalled.
"Everyone who was working was watching television anyway, so we shut down and tried to figure out our next step."
Stewart was on the phone with state leaders at the capital in Albany to get guidance on what to do.
"I can't remember who I talked to, but we reached out to offer police and fire assistance," Stewart said.
The city wound up sending several police officers and firefighters to New York City about five hours away in the aftermath of the attack to help out.
The enormity of the day hit Stewart, an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, hard.
"It was definitely one of those days where there were a lot more questions than answers," he said.
"You just do what you have to do to keep people safe."
Stewart served as mayor from 2000 to mid-2006 when he left to take a state post.
He can't believe it's been 20 years since that fateful day.
"As a veteran, I looked at it as an attack on America, and that hurt me and gave me that punch in the gut of 'how dare you?'," he said.
"But, I was most freaked out by the fact that they had the ability to attack us the way they did."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.