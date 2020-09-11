Former city mayor on 9/11, coronavirus: ‘You have to keep people safe’

PLATTSBURGH — When America was attacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, then-City of Plattsburgh Mayor Daniel Stewart knew right away what the priority was going to be in the immediate aftermath.
"They diverted air traffic to Canada, and I thought that if airplanes were flying to Canada and if something happened, they might try hit something near the border on their way," Stewart said.
"I knew there was probably a one in a million chance something would happen to Plattsburgh, but your first thought is that you have to keep people safe."
Stewart, 58, was in his second year as Plattsburgh mayor when the tragic event took place. He was in his office that morning when Community Development Director Rosemarie Schoonmaker came in and said to turn on the television.
"We saw that the first tower was hit and I wondered what could have happened," Stewart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, recalled.
"Then, as we were watching, the second tower got hit and I knew right then that it was an attack."
Stewart was on the phone with state leaders in Albany looking for direction much of the rest of the day.
"There was a lot of talk of more planes, bombs and things like that so we decided to send everyone home except for essential personnel," he said.
"I think that was the proper thing to do because people were very traumatized by all of that. There was a lot of fear across the country that day."
Plattsburgh firefighters eventually went to New York City to help with the recovery and Stewart joined them on one occasion.
He took home with him a piece of cement from the towers that he left in City Hall as a reminder of that dreadful day.
"It was very emotional and moving to be down there so close to after it all happened," he said.
Stewart said Sept. 11 was kind of like the coronavirus pandemic that the nation and world is experiencing now.
"Like with the pandemic you have to do what you have to do to keep people safe, and take it one step at a time," he said.
"But that day was a day that changed the world forever and set us on a course that has not ended since."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
