PERU — Businesses in every industry were forced to adapt immediately last March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in America, but few industries were hit as hard as food and hospitality.
For Curtis Hemm and the Carriage House Cooking School in Peru, that meant not running any in-person classes from March 9 to July 14.
For Donovan and Dana Reyome and Donovan’s Steak and Ale in Malone, that meant transitioning to takeout only from mid-March until July 1.
Both had to come up with new solutions that will affect how they'll do business going forward.
DONOVAN’S
When his family’s restaurant had to pivot to takeout only along with the rest of the state’s restaurants, Donovan Reyome said it was a bit of a shock to the system.
“It’s fitting for the restaurant world, because we’re always having to adapt to different situations and circumstances,” Reyome said. “It was never really a part of our business model.”
The restaurant reinvented it’s menu, converting many of its pasta dishes to full-size family style trays of food, eventually offering a limited cycling menu of some of their other popular dishes alongside them.
In the process, they “created another business within the business,” according to Reyome.
The new takeout service generally received rave reviews on the social media posts that the restaurant used to advertise the specials, which led to the service staying once the eatery resumed in-house dining, with COVID-19 precautions, on July 1.
COVID REALITY
The act of returning to in-person business was challenging enough.
From the regular printing of disposable menus, the constant sanitizing and the general level to which the staff always had to make sure regulations were always being followed, the work never ended.
On top of that, the new reality of the takeout service presented another hurdle.
“When we were open, we’d often have a full dining room and someone could call in a takeout for 10 people,” Reyome said. “It’s always a monkey wrench that can be thrown in, but I guess that’s why we’re in this; We enjoy this controlled chaos environment that we live in.”
The summer and fall passed with much success operating both the in-person and takeout dining, according to Reyome, but when winter hit and COVID-19 case numbers started spiking, the restaurant transitioned back to takeout only at the start of the new year.
The combination of having less staff in the winter off season and being able to make sure that the limited staff was taken care of in terms of unemployment made the decision to move back to the pick-up model for everyone’s safety easier, Reyome said.
And the restaurant will be returning to in-house dining once again on March 2, but that doesn’t mean the family-style takeout will be going away.
“We do a family meal for under $40, and, I never really thought about it, but it really hit a need for people,” Reyome said. “We’ve found that it makes people happy and it’s been working for us, so why get rid of it?”
CARRIAGE HOUSE
The Carriage House Cooking School has undergone quite the transition since getting temporarily shuttered in March.
Hemm had to cut off classes from March 9 until July 14, losing roughly $5,000 a month in profits.
In that time, though, he noticed that grocery stores were often low on staple items, which inspired him to do Facebook live Q+As to help people learn how to cook with what was in their pantry.
Those live sessions saw success, which spurred on a live cooking show that Hemm did every Thursday night over the course of the early pandemic days, which has since transitioned to an every-other-Monday schedule.
The viewership of those shows brought in roughly 600 new facebook page likes in the first four months or so, cooling off a bit since switching to the less frequent schedule with roughly 250 new likes since October, Hemm said.
ZOOM IN
While Hemm has made a return to use usual in-person classes, albeit masked, socially-distanced and on a smaller scale, a large focus for him and the Carriage House has been the transition to Zoom classes.
Like so many businesses around the country in 2020, Zoom came to the forefront for Hemm as a way to get more people learning in the days of COVID-19.
Hemm, whose last job after being dean of the New England Culinary institute was getting a culinary program accredited online, has a background in online learning, and has pivoted the Carriage House kitchen into a TV station of sorts.
During Zoom Classes, the business now has four camera angles, constant audio, studio lighting, and a 64-inch flatscreen streaming the Zoom class participants behind the camera so Curtiss can engage with the up to 20 participants.
While parts of this push toward online were inspired by the Facebook live shows of the pandemic, the business had been working toward this for some time, according to Hemm, but the pandemic gave the push a speed boost.
“You need to be able to adapt on a dime,” Hemm said. “If you’re not looking at diversified points of revenue, you’re crazy.”
Several 20-person Zoom classes have gone on successfully so far, according to Hemm, with groups from the United Kingdom and Philadelphia even taking part.
And once the business gets a strong handle on the 20-person model, there are thoughts of bumping it up to 40-person classes.
“I’m planning on doing Zoom classes better than anyone else in the country,” Hemm said.
With the current virtual class structure, the Zoom classes should account for about 40 percent of the Carriage House’s revenue stream, Hemm said, adding that that could jump to 60 to 70 percent if and when the larger classes are introduced.
More information on the school’s in-person and virtual classes can be found online at www.carriagehousecookingschool.com.
