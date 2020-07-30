Folk music icon Dan Berggren to perform Curbside at Harborside concert

PLATTSBURGH — North Country native turned iconic folk singer Dan Berggren will perform for a drive-in audience this weekend at Plattsburgh’s Curbside at Harborside concert series.
A “tradition-based songsmith”, Berggren’s roots are planted in the Adirondacks. He grew up in Essex County on a farm in the small town of Minerva where his family had lived for generations.
His anecdotal compositions are a window into this simple lifestyle, environmental consciousness and the importance of love and family.
On Berggren’s 70th birthday recently, he performed at Caffe Luna in Saratoga Springs, which drew such a large crowd that two shows had to be arranged to accommodate the audience.
LIKE TELLING A JOKE
Berggren’s fans have come to know his style of storytelling and how his stories are an introduction for his music.
“The more I performed, the better I got at taking a listener from one song to the other. It’s like telling a joke; I let the song be the punchline. The introduction to my songs becomes a story,” Berggren said.
Berggren is a former audio production professor at SUNY Fredonia and was interested in radio and theater; skills that he has brought with him to his musical career.
”Because of my background in radio, I understand programming,” Berggren said. “A performance needs to take an audience from one place to another. To plan a concert is just like planning a radio broadcast.”
After leaving the army in 1975, Berggren casually began playing the guitar with friends. He attended grad school and married before his musical career truly took off in 1984.
In 1982, he performed at the Plattsburgh festival “Eclectic, Non-Electric” and met fiddler Larry Older, who would influence his musical style greatly. Berggren was also influenced by folk greats such as Pete Seager and The Clancy Brothers.
“What struck me about these musicians was how easily they got an audience to sing and join along,” Berggren said.
BRANCHING OUT
Berggren then began travelling around the North Country performing and gathering inspiration for his music.
“I feel that my roots branched out when I started travelling,” Berggren said.
Classic Berggren ballads such as Big Beams garnered inspiration from driving the country roads of the Adirondacks.
“One day, I was driving past this old, forgotten barn. The boards were falling off, the roof rusting and plants had grown all around it,” Berggren said. “But what I couldn’t help from noticing was that the barn was standing there perfectly plum and square; that it was built well.”
He then pulled over his car and started writing. The song Big Beams is about the strong pillars in our family and community that hold us up through weathering and time.
“We lean on these people,” Berggren said.
FATHER’S SONG
Berggren’s father was especially a pillar of support for him, and always had taught him the value of conserving materials, such as nails, to be used again and not laid to waste.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people came up to me after I had performed that song and said that their father’s had taught them the same thing,” Berggren said.
Berggren’s performance at Curbside at Harborside will be one of the largest he’s ever performed.
”I like to sing in intimate situations and for small groups, like in schools, churches, libraries and coffee shops,” Berggren said. “I am excited though because this is different. I just hope it is not impersonal and that the stories in the songs themselves will still reach people in the audience.”
IF YOU GO
When: Saturday, August 1. Gates open at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30
Where: Plattsburgh Harborside
Tickets: $20/carload
“All social distancing guidelines are followed at all Curbside concerts to ensure the health and safety of all performers and audience members. Cars are parked six-to-eight feet apart from each other. Once parked, audience members have two options. They can remain in their vehicles to listen to the music, either by opening their windows to hear the audio from the stage or by listening on a FM frequency on their car radio. Or, they can sit in a lawn chair next to their vehicle, as long as they are always close enough to touch their vehicle at all times, thus ensuring that proper social distancing always occurs. Face masks must be worn whenever people are outside of their vehicles.” — Benjamin Pomerance
