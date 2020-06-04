ELLENBURG — Five candidates here are trying for two open seats on the Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education.
Incumbent Phalon Miner is in the running for one of the five-year terms, as well as Jordan McGee, Mark Reif, Amanda Smith and Willie Venne.
Phalon Miner
Years on board: Five years. First elected in 2015.
"I am a lifelong resident of the district. Not only myself, but my wife and two daughters are alumni of NACS and now my granddaughters also attend NAC, with one being a graduating senior this year.
"These are tough times and with the State Education Aid for the school districts getting cut by 20 percent or more by the governor due to the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly more cuts later in the year, puts our school at a disadvantage.
"I would like to continue working with our Board of Education, Superintendent Knight and the community to get the best education and programs possible for our students. There are a lot of issues outside of our control that have not helped out the school. Together we can make the school stronger and better than ever. Thank you for your support."
Jordan McGee
Jordan has lived in Altona with his wife, Maria, and two sons Trey and Luke since 2007.
"Trey and Luke do well in school and along with sports, they enjoy the extracurricular activities offered by the school."
McGee wants to see these continue. He said he believes in the power of community, honesty, transparency and clear communication. A sound budget in future years is his main concern, "opening the channels for even more opportunities, which the children, parents and taxpayers of NACS deserve."
Mark Reif
"I have lived in the Northern Adirondack School district for the last 21 years. I believe the school board needs someone to advocate for the children and employees of the district, while addressing the needs and the concerns of the community.
"With my past experiences I have developed many leadership skills that will assist the board during these uncertain times. The board needs to have leadership that can address the problems that the NAC school district will face in the near future. By the board working alongside school management and community, we can overcome the current difficult situation and improve on building a better educational experience for our students.
"I will have the integrity to make unbiased decisions that will help the school district out of the current financial situation and in a successful future."
Amanda Smith
"My husband and I are both proud graduates from Northern Adirondack Central School District. I was very involved with my school community during my school years, playing sports, as well as challenging myself academically. I was inducted into the National Honor Society and always strived to achieve high honors during my high school years.
"I have worked at Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital, Adirondack Helping Hands and currently at Peru Central School District, where I have been employed for four years as a fourth grade teacher in a co-teaching classroom.
"I firmly believe that my strong commitment to education and our community, coupled with my intense drive to affect positive change will make me an invaluable and effective member of our Board of Education."
Willie Venne
"I have been a resident of the NAC school district since I was born, having graduated with a degree in 2000. I value the school district. I have a family of five, a wife, two sons and a daughter. I am interested in the board position, because I have children that will be attending until 2032 and want to be able to participate along the way."
