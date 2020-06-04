BEEKMANTOWN — Five candidates are trying for three open seats on the Board of Education here.
The three-year terms on the 9-member body are currently held by Douglas Beebe, Nicole L. Poupore and Pauline Stone.
The incumbents are running for re-election, alongside newcomers Patricia "Patty" LaFlam and Robert Burnham.
Douglas Beebe
Age: 50
Years on board: 3 years. First elected in June 2017.
"I will work to continue the growth of Beekmantown Central School District through the completion of the capital project, continue and upgrade BCS's digital learning, keep the taxes for BCS residents at a manageable rate through this time of uncertain New York State funding and, above all, provide the students of BCS a safe and enjoyable learning environment."
Nicole L. Poupore
Age: 41
Years on board: 1 year. First elected in 2019 to complete a three-year term.
"I am a 41-year-old mother of two boys who works as a senior probation officer with the Clinton County Probation Department. My platform is to be involved and continue to support the Beekmantown Central School by helping to make decisions that will benefit the community and children."
Patricia "Patty" LaFlam
Age: 68
"I wish to represent the seniors and retirement community of the Beekmantown School District. I do not have children, but believe in a good education first and foremost. I think that all voters of the district should be represented, not just those who have children. I believe our voices should be heard and just because we do not have children or our children are now grown, we should have someone to present our views and comments.
"I believe in being fair, would promote transparency and be outspoken to do the right thing for the whole community."
Robert Burnham
Age: 57
"I reside at 393 Duquette Road and have two children attending Beekmantown Central School. I hold a master's degree in education, a bachelor's degree in history and an associate's degree in retail business management. I am a high school social studies teacher at the Salmon River Central School District with over 25-plus years in education.
"I have several characteristics that will serve me well as a school board member. As an effective communicator, I know what I want and what others want and I am a good listener. As well, I am a consensus builder, capable of working toward decisions that all can support and I am willing to compromise to achieve common goals. As a community participant, I enjoy meeting a variety of people in our community and improve the boards and school's image.
"I am a decision maker, am comfortable making decisions and will support group decision-making. In addition, I am an information processor. I can organize priorities and schedules to handle large amounts of verbal and written information. This allows me to be an effective leader, on who is willing to take risks, be supportive of board colleagues, district staffl and the community.
"Finally, as a team player, I can help promote the board's vision and goals and regain the trust of the Beekmantown School District community. I thank you for the opportunity to serve."
Several attempts to contact incumbent Pauline Stone prior to the printing of this report were unsuccessful.
