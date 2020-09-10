PLATTSBURGH — Five of the nine Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers recently put on interim suspension at SUNY Plattsburgh were charged with second-degree criminal nuisance after hosting a party, City Police say.
The party, hosted at the fraternity’s home at 5088 South Catherine St., according to Chief Levi Ritter, was made up of 30 to 40 college students in the third floor attic space of their residence, all of whom recently traveled and arrived from outside the North Country regional area of New York state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Against advice and instruction of various SUNY Plattsburgh personnel, Nicholas Hunziker, Caleb A. Stocum, Liam M. Holmes, Ian J. Burkey and Matheu Hunziker knowingly and recklessly hosted the aforementioned gathering, failing to socially distance or wear proper protective coverings, the police charges say.
BEACH PARTY
This follows the interim suspension of 43 students in late August.
Those individuals had taken part in a party at Sailor’s Beach in Plattsburgh, a closed public beach near the Terry Gordon Bike Path in an area that formerly was Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
When asked why a greater proportion of the beach party-goers were sanctioned than at the frat party, SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said that the cases weren’t the same.
“The cases differ, including the student conduct charges that can be applied to individual named students,” Knelly said.
