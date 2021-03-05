WEST PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Bernice M. Rock, 86, of State Route 3, West Plattsburgh, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Bernice Drollette in Dannemora, N.Y., on May 20, 1934, to Edgar and Helen (Bates) Drollette. She graduated from OLVA sec…