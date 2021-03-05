CROWN POINT — Five people — two adults and three children, ages 6, 2 and two months — were displaced following a house fire on Breed Hill Road in Crown Point Tuesday.
The Crown Point Fire Department arrived at the Breed Hill home at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning after a resident at the home called in. At that point, the home was well involved in the fire, First Assistant Chief Scott Ingleston said.
“It was burning from one end to the other,” he said. “It originated from the back porch, and then it went right up in the roof area. By the time we were done, it was pretty much a total loss.”
The Crown Point Fire Department immediately called in for help from the Moriah Fire Department because it was closer to the Breed Hill home, Ingleston said.
“But daytime response in volunteer fire departments is really hurting,” Ingleston said. “But we did all we could when we got there and put it out.”
It took about 15 minutes for Crown Point, which arrived just before Moriah, to arrive to the fire, Ingleston said.
Additional help was called in from the Mineville and Ticonderoga fire departments, Ingleston said.
“It wasn’t an easy task. Once we got enough people there, and we had enough water supply, we went about extinguishing it. There was a lot of heavy overhaul because of the roof,” Ingleston said. “Most of the fire was in the roof area, so it caved in in places and took a while to overhaul it and get it totally extinguished.”
It took about four hours to get the fire extinguished. The Crown Point Fire Department was back in service at about 3 p.m., Ingleston said.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross later provided emergency aid to the five people displaced.
The financial assistance can be used, “for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing,” the Red Cross said. “Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.