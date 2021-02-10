PLATTSBURGH — Five Below will open its new Champlain Centre location on Friday, Feb. 19.
The Philadelphia-based company was founded in 2002 and has since opened more than 1,000 stores in 38 states. It describes itself as "a store with unlimited possibilities where you will always find the coolest stuff for $5 or less, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5."
The new mall location was announced late last month, but "coming soon" signs there had alerted community members for months that Five Below was setting up shop.
It will sit between DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) and Zales, occupying a space that once housed Fan Zone, Purse Party and J-Spa. Those stores relocated to new mall spaces to make way for the discount store.
Five Below will celebrate with a grand opening event starting on opening day. More information is available online at champlaincentre.com.
