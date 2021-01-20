PLATTSBURGH — The Five Below store now under construction at Champlain Centre is expected to open sometime next month.
"Five Below offers something for everyone as well as a super-fun shopping experience we cannot wait to explore," Champlain Centre Marketing Director Emily Moosmann says in a recent release.
"The addition of Five Below is an exciting one and we are thrilled to continue to evolve with the ever-changing world of retail."
STORES RELOCATE
"Coming Soon" signs have been up at the mall for months, alerting community members that the Five Below store was on its way and Champlain Centre made the announcement earlier this week, saying the new tenant had an anticipated mid-February opening.
The discount store will sit between DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) and Zales, where Fan Zone, Purse Party and J-Spa once sat.
Moosmann said all three stores had relocated to new locations within the mall "in anticipation for the arrival of Five Below in February 2021."
Fan Zone moved to Victoria Secret's old spot in the mall after the lingerie store left Champlain Centre last year.
Parent group L Brands announced in May 2020 that hundreds of its locations in the U.S. and Canada would close before 2021 after a deal with private-equity firm Sycamore Partners had fallen through, the Business Insider reported then.
FIVE BELOW
The company was founded in Philadelphia in 2002 and, with its 900-plus stores in 36 states and its more than 1,600 stores to come, says it's one of the "fastest growing value retailers on the planet."
Five Below markets its goods as "high-quality products loved by tween, teens and more."
Many of their products are marketed as being $5 or less, but some goods are slightly higher, reaching $10.
Its departments, or "worlds," include tech, create, play, candy, room, style, party and new and now.
"We know life is way better when you’re free to 'let go and have fun' in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say 'YES!' to the newest, coolest stuff," its website says.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.