MOIRA — Five people have been arrested by Canadian authorities in connection with the kidnapping of a couple from the town of Moira.
Three people were arrested Tuesday as they left a residence in the Quebec city of Magog, which is located about 75 miles east of Montreal, Surete du Quebec, Sgt. Claude Denis said.
The Moira couple –– James and Sandra Helm, whom Denis described as hostages –– were located at the residence.
Two others were arrested later in connection with the kidnapping, Denis said. Four of the five –– two from Montreal, two from Akwesasne –– are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Montreal later today to face a charge of forcible confinement, Denis said.
The fifth person was released as the investigation continues, he said.
A search was conducted in Magog earlier today, Denis said. he did not describe the results, if any, of that search.
The SQ is continuing to work with multiple U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, New York State Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services, Denis said.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.