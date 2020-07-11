PLATTSBURGH — Early this week, the Village of Union Springs canceled its Bassmaster Elite Series event scheduled to hit Cayuga Lake next week, citing an inability to follow state guidelines under the short notice they were given.
The move begged the question: is the same event planned for Lake Champlain safe to carry on with?
'ABOVE AND BEYOND'
Kristy Kennedy, vice president of marketing and director of tourism with the North Country Chamber of Commerce, believed, without question, the series, which attracts some 85 anglers, could go on here.
"We've been in constant communication with (B.A.S.S. officials) about what the State of New York is doing," she said. "I think our first phone call with them was probably around March 18.
"Bassmaster developed a safety plan that goes, pretty much, above and beyond what was even required by the state's guidelines."
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS GUIDELINES
Last week, the Empire State issued guidelines for professional sports competitions, which fell under Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan. Fishing tourneys were on the list.
All of the qualifying events were to have no fans or spectators and were to maintain social distance to the highest extent possible.
Guidelines were issued related to disinfection, protective equipment and communication, such as signage, and also required that all participants and essential staff be tested for COVID-19.
Daily health screenings were to follow, as well.
UNION SPRINGS SETBACKS
B.A.S.S, which oversees the Bassmaster tournaments, announced earlier this week that the Elite Series event scheduled for July 14 through July 17 on Cayuga Lake in western New York was canceled, and planned to be rescheduled for another fishery later in the season.
With the event supposed to kick off Tuesday, the Village of Union Springs said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's late release of professional sports guidelines left the municipality little time to prep.
“New York does allow for professional athletes to have a fast track to compete here, but the regulations and protocols were way beyond what we could produce," Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck says in the release.
"While we tried valiantly to get this done, it was beyond our control given the tight time frame between when guidelines were announced and competition."
STILL ON IN LAKE CITY
At the time, B.A.S.S. said it believed the required testing could be arranged at its remaining two Elite Series tournaments in New York, which included the one scheduled for Lake Champlain for Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 2.
Kennedy said the tournament's officials had created a safety plan that had been submitted to the Clinton County Department of Health, and had agreed to perform the diagnostic testing, monitor anglers and staff for fevers or other symptoms and up sanitation of boats and fish bags.
"They've even adjusted their stage," she said, "so that the angler and the person that is conducting the weigh-ins won't even be near each other."
Kennedy said the plan also included a "bare bones" staff, fencing to keep out spectators and a plan for if anyone happened to show any COVID-19 symptoms.
"They've jumped through some pretty big hoops to make sure this community is going to be safe," she said.
QUARANTINE ORDER
New York State currently has an executive order, requiring anyone who lives in or has recently visited certain states to quarantine themselves for two weeks when entering the Empire State.
Though some anglers compete in the Lake Champlain fishing competition from across the country, Kennedy said the same string of anglers will have competed in the Town of Waddington the week before.
"They'll have already been in the state by the time they get to our county for a good period of time," she said, adding that those who hadn't meant the 14-day quarantine period by then, were advised to fish and then return to their lodging.
"They're being told to get takeout."
Kennedy thought it was important to note that, though the competition would start with 85 anglers, the number of fishermen/women would shrink each day down to just 10 anglers competing on the Sunday.
CITY, STATE APPROVAL
The City Common Council OK'd the event at its regular session this week and Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said, like any event in the county, it was required to follow state guidelines.
"For all the events I've witnessed, there is almost universal wearing of masks," he said, "which is the excellent compliance that our city has demonstrated that has allowed us to reverse course on infections and for many of our businesses to reopen under a new normal."
Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said the event's organizers had completed and submitted their formal application to the state, which was approved.
"Based on the details listed in their safety plan submittal," he said, "the event organizers have established significant safety procedures, requirements and plans to protect their event participants and the public during the subject fishing tournament event."
And Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, whose municipality typically lodges the anglers at hotels uptown, said he took comfort knowing the county's Health Department had been in on the tournament's discussions.
'THEY'RE GOING TO ADHERE'
Kennedy said the anglers relied on this tournament financially and, as such, she believed the safety plan would be taken seriously.
"This is their livelihood — this is how they make a living," she said. "They're going to adhere to the rules.
"They want to come back next year and they need a paycheck just like the rest of us."
