Fishing tourney leaves economic, promotional impact

SEIGO SAITO, B.A.S.S./PHOTOBrandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Ind., winner of the 2020 Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, holds up two of his catches. The annual event was estimated to have a local economic impact of $750,000 to $1 million, despite limitations and structural changes posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the event would typically rake in somewhere between $1.5 million and $2 million, the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, thought the 2020 earnings offered a much needed community-wide impact.