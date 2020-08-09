Fishing tourney leaves economic, promotional impact

PLATTSBURGH — With approval from New York State and the Clinton County Health Department, the City of Plattsburgh and Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau says they were happy to host the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series on Lake Champlain last weekend.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The annual event was estimated to have an economic impact of $750,000 to $1 million, despite limitations and structural changes posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the event would typically rake in somewhere between $1.5 million and $2 million, the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, thought the 2020 earnings offered a much needed community-wide impact.
"The (tournament) was a thorough success in every respect, starting with safety and then including the quality of the competition, the national media promotion which you can't put a value on and bringing some much needed business at a challenging time to our hotels, campgrounds and restaurants," Chamber President Garry Douglas says in a recent release.
MORE THAN MONEY
Along with the monetary impact, the fishing tourney got national attention through live broadcast via ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and Bassmaster.com.
"Coverage like this showcases the area to a much broader market," the release says, "which will in turn have a future impact of new visitors wanting to explore the beauty of the Adirondack Coast and Lake Champlain."
LOCAL SUPPORT
The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau said the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series would not have been as successful without support from:
• Representative Elise Stefanik, who helped to obtain the OK from the State of Vermont to fish in Vermont waters on Lake Champlain without triggering Vermont state quarantine requirements.
• Clinton County Health Department and Empire State Development, which gave support and guidance through the safety planning process, aiding in testing requirements, answering questions and more.
• Plattsburgh Boat Basin for providing space for the event and staffing support when needed.
• Bassmaster Organization for following the guidelines set by the state, while keeping community health and safety a top priority.
'CONGRATULATIONS'
"Most of all, it was a tribute to North Country partnership with everyone collaborating to guarantee a wholly safe and successful event, including Clinton County and the County Health Department, the City of Plattsburgh, the outstanding team at Bassmaster, our partners at the state and the Chamber's Visitors Bureau staff, among others," Douglas says.
"Congratulations and thank you to all involved."
