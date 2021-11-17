SARANAC LAKE — The board members of First Night Saranac Lake have made the difficult decision to cancel the festival this New Year's Eve, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For 14 years until 2020, First Night has offered an opportunity for people to get together in Saranac Lake and celebrate the new year with live music, comedy and children's performers, plus fireworks.
In a statement, the event’s Board of Directors said it was painful to call off the festivities for the second year in a row, due to the pandemic.
They plan to bring the event back as soon as possible.
The board noted that COVID-19 incidence remains high in northern New York, especially for unvaccinated people, and that last year saw nationwide spikes after Thanksgiving and Christmas.
On top of not wanting to endanger anyone, organizers said the pandemic circumstances would likely make it hard to find the number of volunteers needed to work the event.
First Night Saranac Lake is also recruiting new board members.
Those interested are asked to contact board Chair Sue Patterson at trilliumdogs@gmail.com.
