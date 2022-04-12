PLATTSBURGH — C&S Companies, the engineering firm overseeing the reimagination of Margaret Street, is set to present plans recommending the downtown thoroughfare be converted into a southbound one-way from Court to Brinkerhoff streets at a Common Council committee meeting later this week.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest emphasized the community engagement that has gone into the process thus far. That has included a recent survey which drew more than 900 responses, with 42% of participants voting for the one-way option, the city announced Monday.
"When it comes down to it, the idea and the plan that gained the most votes, it really has the ability to impact our downtown businesses by expanding the sidewalk and allowing for more pedestrian traffic," Rosenquest told the Press-Republican.
AGING INFRASTRUCTURE
Full-depth reconstruction of Margaret Street is necessitated by aging public utility infrastructure that runs beneath it, some of which dates back more than 100 years.
That project, combined with similar work on Court and Brinkerhoff streets from Margaret to Oak streets, is expected to break ground in May 2023 and run through August 2024.
Resurfacing of Court and Brinkerhoff streets up to Beekman Street is slated for May to November 2024.
The city and C&S have hosted three public meetings — the first of which solicited feedback specifically from Margaret Street residents, property owners and business owners — and conducted two surveys to inform the project's design.
Additionally, a Project Advisory Committee made up of representatives from city departments and downtown businesses and organizations was formed.
THREE ALTERNATIVES
C&S presented results from the first survey, which sought to identify Margaret Street users' priorities for the resdesign, in January. In March, the firm put forward three alternatives for what the street could look like between Cornelia and Broad streets and put them to a vote by opening a second survey.
Alternative one, which was most similar to the street's current configuration, would have maintained two-way vehicular traffic and existing on-street parking while slightly reducing sidewalk widths and forgoing a bike lane, the Press-Republican previously reported.
Alternative two also would have kept two-way travel, but eliminated on-street parking to allow for wider shared-used travel lanes and wider sidewalks.
Those plans each drew 29% support from survey participants. Alternative three — the winner, with 42% support — proposed converting the key downtown corridor to a one-way, shared-use lane with parking on both sides as well as increased sidewalk widths.
MEETING WEDNESDAY
Taking into account the popular vote, comments submitted by survey participants and the city, and top priorities identified during public meetings, including street safety, walkability and traffic calming measures, C&S has recommended the one-way option for the portion of Margaret Street between Court and Brinkerhoff streets.
The firm has also proposed converting Court and Brinkerhoff streets to one-ways with two parking lanes, according to a press release.
C&S first brought its recommendations to city staff, then the Public Advisory Committee to gather feedback and input.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, C&S will present its report, preliminary graphics and cost estimate to the Common Council's Finance and Community Development Committee.
Adoption of the plan is set to go before the full council for a vote on Thursday, April 21. That will be followed by an open community dialogue session hosted by Rosenquest, the date and time of which is to be determined, the release said.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that C&S Companies would recommend converting Margaret Street to a one-way from Cornelia to Broad streets. The story was updated to reflect that the firm has proposed changing a smaller portion of the street — from Court to Brinkerhoff streets — to a one-way.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.