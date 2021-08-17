Firm presents city with $75M beach plan

PLATTSBURGH — Planning firm Saratoga Associates recently presented city councilors with a $75 million City Beach plan that would take the lakefront park from rags to riches.
The three-phase plan pulls from the city's 2016 Waterfront Design and Feasibility Study, which, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said, was "dusted off" and handed to the firm to turn into an execution plan.
LIKE SPAC
Saratoga Associates President and CEO Dan Shearer presented the end result to the Common Council last week, breaking down the phases, each to be three years, and providing updated cost estimates and possible grant opportunities.
If all pieces were to fall into place, by the end of the ninth year, Shearer said the City Beach will have become a Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)-like destination.
The site's current sandy lakefront would be accompanied by an enhanced trail network, nature center, pedestrian pier, playground, performance venue and waterfront pavilion.
PHASE I
Getting the City Beach there started with Phase I.
Estimated at about $8.6 million, the first phase focused on investigations and initial improvements, including:
• Site investigation and survey
• Site remediation
• Building demolition
• Wetland rehabilitation
• Circulation Improvements
• Utility Infrastructure
• Dune Stabilization
BY THANKSGIVING
Among several other types of investigations was an archeological one, which would check for historical remains either from the War of 1812, indigenous peoples or elsewhere.
An environmental investigation would be another.
Steps from the city beach is a wooded area of city property that once operated as the municipality's landfill until the 1970s.
A group of SUNY Plattsburgh Environmental Science students recently identified possibilities for enhancing the trail system there, but noted the importance of mitigating much debris that existed there.
"There is an environmental site investigation that is on board to be conducted this fall for $15,000," Shearer said, "which would tell you how you can best mitigate that existing contamination."
The various investigations, as well as a site survey and wetland delineation, could jumpstart the initiative before the close of 2021 for a commitment of about $140,000.
"All of this can be completed this fall," Shearer said. "The mayor asked us, 'When can these people come out here if this gets approved?' So, I reached out to them, to a firm and they said all of this could be completed by Thanksgiving, quite easy."
Costs for Phase I in 2022, including demolitions and trail system updates, were estimated at about $4.6 million. Grant opportunities were identified that could knock the price down to about $3.2 million.
PHASE II
About three years into the future and estimated at $31.4 million was Phase II.
Shearer said this next phase was when "you start to increase the site amenities" that would build off of Phase I's groundwork.
It includes:
• Building demolition
• Stormwater management
• Scomotion Creek access
• Waterfront buildings
• Parking lot improvements
• Walkway improvements
• Landscape enhancements
PHASE III
The final phase, estimated at $35.4 million, was for the "big ticket items," Shearer said.
It included the additions of:
• Event lawns
• A performance venue
• A nature center
• Multipurpose buildings (i.e. bathhouses)
• Wayfinding and interpretive signage
• Playground and park furnishings
'A LOT TO DIGEST'
All in all, the plan is estimated at about $75.4 million.
"The total estimated cost — this as tons of caveats in it," Shearer said. "Doing a number like this is pin the tail on the donkey, with a live donkey, because there are just a lot of moving parts here and there's inflation — there are a lot of unknowns."
The City Common Council has not allocated any monies towards the implementation of the City Beach plan.
Following Saratoga Associates' recent presentation, Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said, "There's a lot to consider."
"I'm all for it, but we have to figure out how we're going to pay for it, how is it going to happen — it's a lot for me to digest. I do support it, but there's a lot to digest."
