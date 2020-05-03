Firefighters contain fire to top floor of Keeseville building

KEESEVILLE — A quick response contained a structure fire to the top floor of a multi-unit apartment building here on Sunday.
Departments were dispatched to a fire at 69 AuSable St. just before 4 p.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch, and first responders saw smoke and fire on arrival.
“There was a big fire, mainly on the upstairs porch,” Keeseville Fire Chief Michael Stranahan said. “It did carry into the attic space.”
The Keeseville department, with mutual aid from Peru and AuSable Forks, was able to knock down the fire fairly quickly, Stranahan added, and likely would have been even more successful if mother nature hadn’t gotten in the way.
“The challenging part was the wind,” Stranahan said. “It appeared that the fire was mainly on the outside porch, but then we got a big gust of wind and it worked it inside.”
By 5:15 p.m., firefighters on the scene were checking for problem spots in the attic and eaves with no fire visible on the exterior.
The affected resident was able to get out of his apartment safely, Stranahan said, and though the floor of the building is unlivable now, he believes it may be repairable.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
All departments had cleared the scene by 6 p.m., dispatch said.
