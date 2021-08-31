Fire heavily damages Plattsburgh home

PLATTSBURGH — The home at 2 Goodspeed Road was heavily damaged by fire Friday.
When crews first arrived at the converted schoolhouse, the fire was "pretty well involved" in the building's attic space, South Plattsburgh Volunteer Fire Department Asst. Chief Eric Day said.
"There was heavy fire in the attic and fire on the outside building, which is probably what prompted people to call 911."
TANKER TASK FORCE
Crews from South Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh City Fire and Peru were automatically dispatched out at 4:20 p.m.
After their arrival, a tanker task force was requested. That was comprised of Keeseville, Town of Plattsburgh District #3, Cumberland Head and Morrisonville volunteer fire departments, Day said.
Cadyville and AuSable Forks fire crews stood by to backfill responding fire stations.
County fire coordinators and investigators also went to the fire.
INTERIOR, AERIAL TRUCK
Day said there was no fire on the first floor, so firefighters were able to move in and work their way up the stairs to the attic to fight the blaze from the inside.
Using South Plattsburgh's aerial truck to access the roof, firefighters opened up some ventilation holes.
"The building was not a total loss," Day said. "There was some heavy structural damage up in the attic space."
Crews were back in service around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
'READY TO GO'
Day said its likely the cause of the fire will be listed as undetermined. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
According to the Clinton County Real Property website, the home is owned by Roger and Amelia Morse. Day said an adult son lives with them and that he believes they have insurance.
The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said in a press release that the family received financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing, and that one of the residents qualified for veterans' services.
Day praised the teamwork of the different departments, noting that South Plattsburgh and City Fire were quick to arrive as they were just wrapping up on previous calls when they were called out to Goodspeed Road.
"Everybody was ready to go."
ARC HOME FIRE
At 2:22 p.m. Monday, South Plattsburgh and Peru crews were dispatched to an automatic fire alarm at an Advocacy and Resource Center resident at 14 Salmon River Road, according to a Facebook post.
By the time they arrived, the building had been evacuated and a light haze could be seen throughout. South Plattsburgh's crew found fire coming out of a wall in a three-season room in the back of the home.
Firefighters used a fire extinguisher and began opening up the wall while others stretched out a hose and established a water supply, the post says.
South Plattsburgh Fire Chief Jeff Santor said tankers were the water source.
Town of Plattsburgh District #3 was requested as mutual aid. A crew from that department and one from South Plattsburgh helped with salvage and overhaul.
"All crews were back in service by 3:20 p.m. after making a quick stop on what could have been a very serious fire," the post says.
"SPFD would like to commend the ARC staff for their work as they detected a problem in their home, activated the fire alarm and evacuated all the residents of the home quickly and safely."
CAUSE ELECTRICAL
Santor the cause of the fire was electrical in nature, occurring in the middle of a wire.
He said the ARC had temporarily moved its residents to a daytime facility on New York Road, but planned to move them back Monday evening once maintenance isolated the problem.
No one was injured or displaced, and the ARC has insurance on the building, Santor confirmed.
