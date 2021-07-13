DANNEMORA [mdash] Carole Anne LaDuke, 80, formerly of Hammond Street, passed away July 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Keeseville, NY on June 26, 1941, daughter of Irma (Owen) and Raymond Blaise. Carole married Robert V. "Bob" LaDuke on August 25, 1962 at St. John t…