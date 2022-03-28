BLACK BROOK — Five people were displaced after fire destroyed a log cabin here Saturday.
AuSable Forks Vol. Fire Department Chief David McKie Sr. told the Press-Republican the structure was fully involved when crews arrived at 174 Nelson Road after being dispatched out at 12:15 p.m.
"From what I was told, it was a biker on Silver Lake Mountain who saw it" and called it in, he said.
The mountain's trailhead is about 3.5 miles away from 174 Nelson Road, according to Google Maps.
TANKER TASK FORCE
The request for a tanker task force brought out about 30 firefighters from the AuSable Forks, Keeseville, Peru, Jay, Wilmington, Upper Jay and Saranac fire departments. Willsboro firefighters stood by at AuSable Forks Fire's station.
Water and foam — which essentially helps to smother the fire — resulted in a quick knockdown of 30 to 45 minutes, McKie said.
But it was difficult to overhaul the log cabin, he continued, noting there was also firewood stacked up.
The chief said there were a couple explosions heard before firefighters arrived, but the exact source was not known.
The structure was a total loss and a car in the driveway was also destroyed. McKie said two dogs were rescued and none of the people who were living in the cabin were home at the time.
CAUSE 'UNDETERMINED'
The American Red Cross said volunteers from its Northeastern New York Chapter provided financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children, ages 12, 13 and 15.
McKie said the people residing in the cabin were renters. The cabin's owner, Laura Prudhon, had insurance while the renters did not, he added.
The cause and origin of the blaze were left "undetermined."
Crews were back in service at 6:10 p.m.
