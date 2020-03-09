Finn Selected as Grand Marshal

SARANAC LAKE – Retired nurse Pat Finn has been named grand marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Saranac Lake.
The parade’s grand marshal is selected each year by a vote of its former grand marshals. Past grand marshals include Mike Ryan, Howard Riley, Ray Scollin and John Muldowney.
Finn was their choice for the post for this year’s parade, which will step off from the St. Bernard’s Church parking lot at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
“I’m thrilled to serve as this year’s grand marshal,” Finn said in a news release.
“It’s a day we look forward to each year, with the kids and grandkids coming in from all over. Saranac Lake is a very special place, and this has grown to become a very special day in Saranac Lake.”
The Finns trace their family’s ancestral roots to Castlegregory, a village on the Dingle Peninsula in Country Kerry, Ireland. Genealogy records prior to 1807 were destroyed in a church fire, but Finn (whose maiden name was Kelley) knows the Finns emigrated to Canada in 1832 and arrived in Saranac Lake in 1915.
The Kelleys emigrated from Ireland straight to New England. Finn’s great-great-great-great grandfather was Jacob Smith Moody, the farmer, trapper, and guide who settled Saranac Lake in 1819.
Finn worked as a nurse in Saranac Lake for more than 40 years. She began her career as a nurse’s aide at the General Hospital of Saranac Lake in 1964 and participated in the move to the brand-new hospital on Lake Colby in 1967, which came to be known as Adirondack Medical Center.
In the 1970s, Finn earned what was, at the time, the highest licensed practical nursing board exam score in the history of the state test.
She and her husband, Bob, raised five children in Saranac Lake. Since then, Clan Finn has grown to include nine grandchildren, assorted spouses and nine great-grandchildren.
Each year, representatives of the five branches of the Finn family tree come back to Saranac Lake specifically to march in the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“We had about 30 family members in the parade last year, and about the same number the year before,” added Finn.
This year, she expects, there will be even more.
Saranac Lake’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities are organized by the Saranac Lake Irish Gaelic Organization (SLIGO), a group of residents dedicated to community service and the promotion and celebration of Irish and Irish American history.
Membership is open to anyone 18 years of age or older.
