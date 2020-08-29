Fighting for the vote: Suffragists in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH – When Helen Allen Nerska researched the "Clinton County Suffrage Story," missing was any newspaper reference to the lightning bolt of July, 19 and 20, 1848, that launched the Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls.
What she and SUNY Plattsburgh Gender and Women Studies students – Paris Blais, ToniAnn Buscemi, Sean Kessler and Alexander Meseck – discovered is contained in the booklet published in 2019 by the Clinton County Historical Association.
TEA PARTY TILT
“I never found anything on that,” Nerska, CCHA director, said of Seneca Falls.
Three hundred women and 42 men packed the Wesley Chapel for the historic event, according to the website of New York Assemblyman N. Nick Perry (D-58) Brooklyn.
Among them were Jane Hunt, Lucretia Mott, Martha Wright, Mary Ann McClintock and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
Six days earlier, Hunt had hosted a tea party at her Waterloo residence where the women groused about their proscribed lot: absence of voting rights, absence of property ownership, limited intellectual and social agency.
Their equality concerns shifted from the personal to a national platform at Seneca Falls, which changed American history.
AN OPENING
The window into the future for Clinton County residents opened in 1855.
“When Susan B. Anthony came to town,” Nerska said.
“The word suffrage was not used yet. The visit highlighted reforms promoted by New York State's Women's Rights Society.”
The meeting was held in Clinton Hall, which was on the corner of Clinton and Margaret streets.
“She was described as an easy and agreeable speaker at odds with the forwardness and even boldness that the press had led the audience to expect,” Nerska said.
“The newspaper report reminded the reader in no country is greater deference paid to women than in the United States.
“'We think she has no right to complain of her social position here.' In the early days, it was a social position. It wasn't a right that people had.”
Anthony returned twice more to Plattsburgh.
Nerska has tried to locate where she stayed overnight by examining hotel ledgers.
“The Booths were very much involved, and they had a big house," she said.
“She came here in 1855, and I don't know she would have stayed. What was alive in 1855? The Phoenix Hotel was here, but I don't think the Witherell was up then. I don't know where she stayed. The Phoenix was where the Cumberland was on the corner of Court.”
WAR HIATUS
During the Civil War, Anthony and the other suffragists stopped their activity and resumed it after the conflict ended.
“Around here, you don't get any sense that anything happened then,” she said.
“The next thing that I found was spectacular. When Anna Dickenson came to town in 1874. She was amazing. She had been on the speaking circuit for like 15 years.”
At her peak, Dickenson earned more money than Mark Twain.
“His comment was, 'She talks fast, uses no notes whatsoever, never hesitates for a word,'” Nerska said.
Dickenson regaled Plattsburgh audiences in January of 1874.
“She pranced across that stage, unbelievable, in this long gown,” Nerska said.
“She went to Palmer Hall. I cannot find out where Palmer Hall is, but I think it was in one of the buildings at the foot of Brinkerhoff upstairs.”
Dickenson, who was 5 feet two inches tall, packed the hall.
“Her voice was described as rich, deep and mellow. She entered the Palmer Hall stage in Plattsburgh not as the audience expected a radical, non-conformist to appear. She was a dramatic orator with a message that used the full stage to deliver.”
MALE ALLIES
Local men started to organize and discuss suffrage in their clubs.
The Young Men's Association, later the Plattsburgh Literary Club came forward first.
“Others came to town, Wendell Phillips,” Nerska said.
“This was part of my story in my exhibit here that all these people came to town who were major suffragists.”
Locally, Judge Winslow C. Watson gave an “elaborate defense of woman suffrage” in March of 1880 at Academy Hall, according to Nerska.
"To quote: and yet a woman, as teacher, accountant, or manual laborer, is compelled to do the same work in the same time that a man does for half the pay which he receives. Another article of our National creed is equal suffrage, and yet the better half of our population, the women, are not permitted to vote.”
Inez Milholland came once as did her her father, John Milholland.
“I think they were friends of the Booths,” she said.
“After she died, her sister (Vida) came and spoke, and so did her father.”
PLATTSBURGH'S OWN
Homegrown suffragists, Nerska's “Fabulous Five,” are Hannah Straight Lansing, Harriet “Hattie” Dudley Bell, Marian 'Dot' Parkhurst, Marie Parkhurst Booth, and Lillian Pike Everest.
Parkhurst studied the economic conditions of women abroad.
“She returned to Washington as a lobbyist for the bill for education and child labor,” Nerska said.
In 1924, Parkhurst was president of the New York State Women's Federated Club.
She was a Congressional secretary for the National Committee for the Department of Education and congressional secretary for the League of Women Voters.
Parkhurst was valedictorian for Plattsburgh High School Class of 1904. “She was the first female head of the Balance of Supply Division for the War Department in Washington,” Nerska said.
“She was involved in 1918 with the women's division of the Republican National Committee. She was involved all over in suffrage here. I started to find her in 1914. From then on, her name was front and center as a suffragist here.”
MADE IN SCIOTA
Everest hailed from Sciota and got involved in the movement in 1915.
“She was amazing,” Nerska said.
“She was beautiful. She was educated in Boston. She left and lived in Denver, but she came back and married Egbert Charles Everest, a lawyer.”
Most of the women, if married, had husbands who were very strongly supportive of their endeavors.
“There were over 150 women whose names appeared in the paper either for and some were against suffrage,” Nerska said.
“Some of the women that were against suffrage were amazing to me. It's not as you might think.”
AGAINST THE VOTE
The Anti-suffragists included one woman, Ermenia Witley, who started support of the Champlain Valley Hospital and SPCA.
“She was first a teacher at Plattsburgh High,” Nerska said.
“After she went to graduate school at Wesley, she became a teacher at the Normal School.
“She was actively involved in the DAR where many of her sister members were suffragists.”
Witley was president of the Plattsburgh Antis, but was celebrated as the first woman elected to chair an annual meeting of the Plattsburgh Bank & Trust Company.
Helen Smith was a farmer and the first president of the Champlain Valley Hospital Women's Auxiliary and a founder of the Plattsburgh Humane Society.
“Her obituary described her as devoted to the highest ideas of womanhood,” she said.
“She was an anti-suffragist. There were three other women who stood out. One was my great-grandfather's second wife, Elizabeth Cook Hagar, Mrs. William (Frances) Levy, and Mrs. George (Frances) Weed. She was the daughter-in-law of Smith Weed.”
NO-GO
In 1915, Clinton County voted against women's suffrage.
“Only four of the 40 districts voted for suffrage,” Nerska said.
“There were suffrage groups in every single district. If they were not brave enough to speak, they were out there.”
For the 1917 vote, Vida Milholland came to speak at a rally.
“The final tally then showed, 11 out of 40 supported suffrage,” Nerska said.
“The result was bittersweet for Clinton County. The amendment passed in the state, but the county voters were against it.”
After the 19th Amendment passed in Congress to allow women the right to vote, the antis joined the League of Women's Voters.
“It's very, very interesting,” Nerska said.
“There's a whole story to be told about the anti-suffragists, I think.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.