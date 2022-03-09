Ferry closures boost Lake Champ. bridge talk

PLATTSBURGH — Several closures of the Plattsburgh-Grand Isle Vt. ferry over the winter have led to many frustrated residents calling for a bridge to be built in its place.
Many of these residents have joined the Facebook group “Bridge the Gap!” to show their support for building another bridge to span Lake Champlain along with bridges in Rouses Point and Crown Point, as well as sharing personal experiences for why they want or need such a crossing.
The group has accumulated almost 2,000 members since being created in 2018.
One member, Liou Xie, a SUNY Plattsburgh associate professor of Geography and Environmental Studies, held a talk called, “A Bridge on the Clouds?” in Hudson Hall Friday to discuss what she believes are the many benefits of having a bridge instead of a ferry.
‘MANY REASONS’
“For the past few weeks, it has been so difficult for people to be able to cross the lake to Vermont,” Xie said to about 30 people who were in attendance for the talk.
“So, why do we need a stable, reliable, and affordable connection? There are many, many different reasons — the first one is the medical.”
Currently, there is no pediatric surgeon in Clinton County, and with one being in Burlington, a reliable and affordable connection from Plattsburgh to Vermont is critical, she said.
Xie also noted, with data provided from Dr. David Christensen at CVPH, that the number of orthopedic surgeons available in the county is lower than the national average, which has contributed to the problem of residents being forced to seek medical attention from Vermont and becoming reliant on the ferry.
“We are in a region that has declining medical services, in terms of equipment, in terms of doctors, in terms of lack of trauma centers,” Xie said.
“We need a reliable alternative connection that is constant and not so sensitive to interruptions, so that we have a way to transport our patients to the other side of the lake.”
FARE STRUCTURE
Besides the closures, which have been mostly caused by ice conditions and dangerously-high winds this winter, the push for a bridge in recent months has also been escalated by long-waiting times to get on the ferry and expensive fares, she said.
“The fare structure is quite difficult for people to afford, because it’s not based on vehicles, it’s based by person. That’s saying a family of four needing to go to the other side (and back) — two adults and two children, that is $43.50. That is very hefty for travel like that,” Xie said.
“This is what we call, in transportation geography, a travel bottleneck. So, it’s like everything on both sides is fine, but this bottleneck is making the connection unreliable and sometimes unsafe.”
ENVIRONMENTAL DATA
Professor Xie also mentioned that there could be unknown effects that the ferry boats are having on the environment and Lake Champlain.
“The reason we don’t think there’s an environmental impact is because we don’t have data. I looked into air pollution — I looked into a lot of data. They don’t have to tell you how many boardings (there are), they don’t have to tell you how much fuel they use, different chemicals they use. We don’t have data, and that’s a problem,” she said.
“No data available is an important finding. How come it’s not known? And nobody asks the question? We definitely have to ask the question now. The public needs to know.”
SOCIAL JUSTICE ISSUE
Despite not having a bad personal experience with the ferry, Xie said she knows that many others in the community have — which is a big reason why she supports a bridge.
And while she tries to be as objective as possible, she said, not having a bridge has turned into a social justice issue for local residents that she can’t ignore.
“I can’t talk about social justice in my class when there’s this huge issue in the community — people can’t afford medical services, because they can’t afford the ferry tickets. It’s a huge social justice issue and basic human right issue too,” Xie told the Press-Republican.
“It (the bridge) would be beneficial for so many people. It’d be beneficial for everyone. I’m just dumbfounded that not everybody can see that.”
