SCHUYLER FALLS — A female victim was found dead at 98 Blake Rd. after they were reported missing, State Police said. Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the victim’s death on July 7.
Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.
Police said Foster and Cayea also stole the victim’s car after her death and were additionally charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
The investigation leading to Foster and Cayea’s arrest were conducted by New York State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Plattsburgh Resident Office.
Cayea and Foster were arraigned and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail, State Police said. An autopsy on the victim will be performed today at the Albany Medical Center.
This investigation is ongoing.
More will be added to this story.
