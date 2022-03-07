PLATTSBURGH — Dollars from 2021’s federal infrastructure bill are heading to Rouses Point for upgrades to its U.S.-Canadian border crossing.
More than $40 million are anticipated to overhaul two U.S. border crossings, one in Trout River and the other in Rouses Point.
"We identified the need for a major update at Rouses Point as a top border infrastructure priority two years ago and worked with our Washington partners to help make sure funds would be available in the infrastructure bill," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said in a press release Friday.
Douglas said the chamber has yet to learn more about the design and scope of the upgrades but said the expectation is an “essentially new port on entry” at Rouses Point that will bring modern facilities with new technology, expanded capacity and “a new site for the U.S.-Canada NEXUS enrollment center now at Champlain which we see bringing added business to Rouses Point as people come for their interviews and processing."
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry called the expected upgrades “long overdue.”
“We’re happy to see that the federal government will be modernizing and expanding the facility up there. That will certainly be good for future trade travel,” Henry said. “It will benefit the folks of this area tremendously.”
Henry said he believes that the last major upgrades for the Rouses Point crossing were done shortly after 9/11, although he said those improvements mostly addressed security concerns.
“The last upgrades that were done there are many years old. I don’t think they’re very conducive for truck travel,” Henry said. “Certainly, the facilities themselves, the building, the lighting, the lanes, all of that, needs to be done and modernized. It’s been quite a while.”
The Chamber of Commerce said the future improvements to the Rouses Point crossing is the latest milestone in the ongoing effort for what it calls a “Port of Excellence,” a chamber led goal for the area’s border crossings since the late ‘90s, which has secured $170 million of investment in the new Champlain border crossing and its approaches, $49 million in major upgrades at the Canadian Port at Lacolle, rail investments for secure-border train movement and a new CBP dock for boat entries on Lake Champlain.
"We have long understood that where things move is where prosperity occurs, and that the most efficient possible movements across our border are an essential element of our continuing bi-national economic development strategy,” Douglas said.
“We thank Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand along with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for their advocacy for this project commitment.”
