PLATTSBURGH — The official Plattsburgh City Democrats say Scott Beebie intentionally misled voters when he shared the endorsement of, what they referred to as, "a fake media page claiming to be City of Plattsburgh Democrats," called Plattsburgh City Democrats 2.0.
Beebie said their claims are baseless and insulting.
"This is a page from the Trump playbook being used in our own backyard," City Democratic Party Committee spokesperson Rachelle Armstrong said in a news release Tuesday.
"It's unfortunate. We hear that the Republican challenger is a 'nice guy.' However, these actions clearly indicate that he is not going to change City Hall for the better."
'IMPOSTER PAGE'
Plattsburgh City Democrats 2.0 was an active Facebook page as of early this week, but was wiped out sometime before Tuesday afternoon.
The page had just under 40 followers.
"I guess they were Democrats who didn't feel they were represented by the official committee," Armstrong told the Press-Republican, adding that the group name used nearly the same language as the official Dems.
"We, as an official committee, had wondered if there was anything we could do about it, because it seemed to us that this was trying to be an imposter page," she continued.
"We were told by the Board of Elections that there was really nothing that could be done."
CREATOR SPEAKS OUT
Ed Darrah revealed Tuesday evening that he was the Dems 2.0 Facebook page creator.
The idea was born after Darrah, 53, was blocked from the official Plattsburgh City Democrats page by committee leadership earlier this year.
The city resident said he had commented on a post, bemoaning the committee's endorsement of Mayor Colin Read in the Democratic Primary.
"I just made a simple comment," he told the Press-Republican. "It was nothing over the top. Within 48 hours, I found that I was blocked from the page.
"I've been a registered Democrat since I was 18 years old and I think this is a bit childish."
He was later added back, but found his account was "muted," leaving him silenced and unable to comment on the group's posts.
Darrah then created his own page as a sort of, "political satire, or political theatre," he said.
"It was just meant to be kind of fun, a little bit satirical, but nothing hurtful or mean," he continued. "Then I thought, 'Wow. It would be really ironic for a Democrat to endorse a Republican.'"
REPUBLICAN ENDORSED
So while the Plattsburgh City Dems endorsed Democrat Christopher Rosenquest, after his defeat of incumbent Read in the primary, Darrah's Plattsburgh City Democrats 2.0 page endorsed Beebie, a Republican.
"Sometimes it is more than necessary, in fact crucial, to NOT vote by 'party line,'" his post had read.
It continued, discussing in great detail Beebie's stance on the controversial Durkee Street redevelopment project as compared to Rosenquest's.
"Therefore, Plattsburgh City Democrats 2.0 proudly endorses Republican candidate Scott Beebie for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh," it says. "We believe that Scott's lifelong dedication to the City of Plattsburgh will serve this community well now and into the future."
ENDORSEMENT ACCEPTED
Beebie soon after shared it to his "Scott Beebie for Mayor" page.
"Please accept my humble thanks for the endorsement of Plattsburgh City Democrats 2.0," his post reads. "I truly want to work with people who want to work with me towards a common goal — which is to make Plattsburgh a better place."
Armstrong said committee members found it misleading.
"I can't imagine that Scott Beebie, at this time, hasn't recognized the illegitimacy of that Facebook page and hasn't removed reference to their endorsement on his page," she told the Press-Republican.
"The committee felt that it needed to make a statement about it."
CANDIDATE INSULTED
Beebie was deeply insulted to hear what the Plattsburgh City Democrats had to say about the acceptance.
"Since I announced in February, I have continued to make the effort to reach across the aisle," he told the Press-Republican. "Quite simply because for me, it's always been about what's best for our area.
"With regard to the 'City of Plattsburgh Dems 2.0,' he continued, "I became aware via social media that a group of Democrats had chosen to endorse me for the office of Mayor for the City of Plattsburgh and I thanked them. That's it. That's all."
Beebie felt the committee had assigned him "an integral role and a mindset for their in-party struggles and backbiting."
"Further still, they think nothing of impugning my integrity without a shred of evidence or a single conversation with me or my campaign," he continued. "It's this kind of baseless mudslinging that turns my stomach."
DEACTIVATED
Upon hearing of the chaos, Darrah said he decided to deactivate the Dems 2.0 page.
"I didn't want anymore of this controversy going on," he said. "I certainly did not want anyone to think that Scott Beebie had anything to do with this.
"He had absolutely nothing to do with this."
