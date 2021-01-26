PLATTSBURGH — A Tuesday morning Clinton County Sheriff's Department advisory warned residents of an active unemployment scam, where false claims were being filed on behalf of unsuspecting parties.
Sheriff David Favro said his department was investigating 21 fraudulent cases in Clinton County alone, but said, according to the Department of Labor, they were happening across the U.S.
"With the volume that we have in Clinton County," he said, "I can only imagine what it is statewide and countrywide."
VARIOUS SCENARIOS
Individuals were alerted to the scam in a variety of ways, Favro said.
In most cases, they received unemployment benefit cards in the mail. In others, their employer was notified that they had filed for unemployment.
"Then the employer has controverted the claim, saying that it was not a legitimate unemployment claim," Favro added, noting that in some of those instances, benefits were still mailed out to the employee.
"Which is a little alarming."
Other people received notice that an individual they did not know had filed for unemployment, he added.
GUARD SS NUMBER
Favro said it was clear the scammers had gotten their hands on confidential information, like social security numbers.
The sheriff said a person's full social security number was used in all but one of Clinton County's cases, which had attempted to use only the last four digits.
He said the community need be aware of where their information was going.
"They need to do their best not to divulge their social security number, which is the key to most of this," he said.
MAKES YOU WONDER
"If you look at the statistics from the Department of Labor, across the country there were almost 900,000 new unemployment claims filed last week," Favro said.
"That makes you wonder, how many of these are false? It could be significant."
Favro hoped the department's efforts would push the state and federal Department of Labor to "tighten down a little bit."
CONTACT SHERIFF
Individuals who have received the unemployment notifications, like mailed letters containing pre-filled debit cards, are being asked to report the information to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 25 McCarthy Drive in Plattsburgh.
"We're working with a couple federal agencies that can reach far outside of New York to hopefully be able to help us locate where some of this money is being sent to so that we can track it down," Favro said.
"We're hoping it can be closed with an arrest."
