MALONE — A father and son were arrested July 27 after police said bullets from their target shooting hit a nearby home.
According to State Police, Jason P. Whitehead, 45, and his son, Joshua P. Whitehead, 21, were shooting targets from their Warren Road home’s backyard June 1 at about 7:20 p.m.
Their rounds penetrated a home down range located at 13413 State Route 30, a news release by State Police said.
No injuries were reported. Jason and Joshua Whitehead were both charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, and were released with tickets to Malone Town Court, police said.
