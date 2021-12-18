PLATTSBURGH — The father of a Stafford Middle School student, who was hit by a longtime school crossing guard last spring, has filed for a potential lawsuit against the school district, the City of Plattsburgh and the city’s police department.
In the court filing last week, Michael Serrano claimed he and his son faced harassment, bullying and threats after the incident, which was caught on multiple videos, was spread widely among the community, and that the city and school district were careless in hiring and monitoring its crossing guards.
“The family simply does not want this to happen to another child. An investigation has revealed that the perpetrator was a repeat offender, as something similar has happened in the past,” Serrano’s attorney, Joseph Nicastro of the Buffalo firm Cantor, Wolff, Nicastro and Hall, told the Press-Republican.
“Our expectation moving forward is that our public servants be prohibited in taking the law into their own hands.”
In the lawsuit’s filing, Nicastro said two prior incidents involving Maurice Daniels, an 18-year crossing guard employed by the city, was reported to city police. One incident report from 2007 said a driver claimed Daniels yelled at him and punched his window while Daniels was attempting to cross someone on the intersection of Broad Street and Oak Street.
Another report from 2009 said Daniels’ daughter told police that they had gotten into a heated argument that led to Daniels grabbing her phone and throwing it on the ground before stepping on it.
Nicastro said those incidents showed that Daniels, “has a proven history of violent and aggressive behavior towards youth.”
Serrano’s suit has been filed past the 90-day deadline to file a Notice of Claim against a municipality under state law. Before it can move forward, a judge will have to agree to accept the late filing.
Back in May, videos of Daniels appeared to show him hit 12-year-old Noah Serrano by a crosswalk in front of Stafford Middle School.
Daniels was placed on leave by the city soon after, prompting residents to voice their support online and organize small demonstrations for the crossing guard.
Noah Serrano, meanwhile, was suspended for 10 days by the middle school for failing to follow safety rules.
In the videos, Daniels is shown chastising Noah, who was lingering by an intersection near the middle school, before the seventh-grader tugs at a mask he was wearing to say something. That’s when Daniels hit Noah’s face with an open hand.
"Do you understand me?" an agitated Daniels can be heard saying afterward.
After an investigation by the city, which included 15 witness interviews and video footage review, Daniels was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, on May 14. He remained suspended without pay by the city until June 25.
Multiple witnesses interviewed by city police said Noah was dancing in the middle of the crosswalk and lingering by the intersection, backing up traffic.
“I had to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting [Noah], and the vehicle that was behind me almost hit me,” one witness told police. “My window was down, and I started yelling at the kid to get out of the road. The kid started giving me the middle finger, and I began to get out of my vehicle to address the issue.”
In his interview with police, Noah did not say he was in the middle of the road, saying he only stayed on a yellow line close to the road.
Michael Serrano said after the conclusion of the investigation that he thought the charge Daniels was given was “bogus.”
“Had I struck anybody’s kids, anybody at all, especially on school property where I would have supposed to be a person with authority, I would have already been in handcuffs,” Serrano said then.
In the process of the investigation, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the city found opportunities where crossing guards could undergo additional training.
“After the incident the City performed an in-depth review and asked ourselves, ‘What do we need to have in place to prevent this in the future,’” Rosenquest said Friday. “This led to the creation of a formal Crossing Guard Program.”
That program teaches crossing guards various different safety and emergency procedures and also includes guidelines on behavior while on the job.
Daniels has since been reinstated by the city, resuming his duties as a school crossing guard earlier this school year.
