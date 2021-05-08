WILLSBORO — A 28-year-old man and his 3-year-old son’s kayak overturned Friday afternoon near Boat Launch Lane, resulting in the man’s death, family confirmed on social media. The son was transported to CVPH before being airlifted to a Vermont Hospital.
Valerie Wells Daniels confirmed her brother Patrick Well’s death on Facebook, while adding that his son, Beckett, “currently has a heartbeat and is being lifted to VT,” Friday evening.
A GoFundMe for Patrick’s funeral and memorial services was put online by Patrick’s aunt, Brandie Wells, Friday night with a set goal of $10,000. As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser has gained $8,830 from 122 donors toward its goal.
“On May 7, 2021, Patrick took his 3-year-old son Beckett out kayaking on Lake Champlain in Willsboro, NY as he had done so many times before,” the GoFundMe reads, “but today ended very differently; the Kayak flipped over and both Patrick and Beckett found themselves in the lake.”
“Patrick did what any devoted father would do, he put Beckett’s life before his own and as of now, Beckett is fighting for his life in Vermont,” the fundraiser continued.
The GoFundMe page shares how Patrick was an avid golfer, soccer and basketball player and weightlifter with a passion for fast cars, who was born in Germany before moving to Willsboro with his parents when he was 14.
Patrick graduated from Willsboro Central School and Clinton Community College before working at Schluter-Systems North America, a ceramic and stone tile installation business, his Facebook page lists.
“Once Beckett was born everything in Patrick’s world changed, and Beckett became the center of that world,” the fundraiser page reads.
“Even though Patrick only had a little over 3 years to share with his son, he made every one of those days count, whether it was making breakfast or taking him any of the places he had to go, Beckett was Patrick’s world.”
Patrick’s GoFundMe page can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Q06ItR.
