Father and toddler son die after kayak overturns in Willsboro

WILLSBORO — A 28-year-old man and his 3-year-old son died after their kayak overturned Friday afternoon near Boat Launch Lane in Willsboro, family confirmed on social media.
Valerie Wells Daniels confirmed her nephew Patrick Wells' death on Facebook Friday evening.
A GoFundMe for Patrick’s funeral and memorial services was put online by Patrick’s aunt, Brandie Wells, Friday night with a goal of $15,000. As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser has gained $14,860 from more than 200 donors.
“On May 7, 2021, Patrick took his 3-year-old son Beckett out kayaking on Lake Champlain in Willsboro, NY as he had done so many times before,” the GoFundMe reads, “but today ended very differently; the Kayak flipped over and both Patrick and Beckett found themselves in the lake.”
“Patrick did what any devoted father would do, he put Beckett’s life before his own and as of now, Beckett is fighting for his life in Vermont,” the fundraiser continued. Beckett later lost that fight.
The GoFundMe page shared that Patrick was an avid golfer, soccer and basketball player and weightlifter with a passion for fast cars. He was born in Germany before moving to Willsboro with his parents when he was 14.
Patrick graduated from Willsboro Central School and Clinton Community College before working at Schluter-Systems North America, a ceramic and stone tile fabrication and materials business, his Facebook page lists.
“Once Beckett was born everything in Patrick’s world changed, and Beckett became the center of that world,” the fundraiser page reads.
“Even though Patrick only had a little over 3 years to share with his son, he made every one of those days count, whether it was making breakfast or taking him any of the places he had to go, Beckett was Patrick’s world.”
Beckett was transported to CVPH Friday afternoon before being airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Wells confirmed in a Facebook post Sunday that Beckett had passed as well.
"After Beckett fighting as hard as we all know he could; after all the hard work of the medical staff that did their best to help Beckett; and all the prayers from everyone; on May 8th around 5:30 p.m. Beckett's time with us on Earth ended," she wrote.
"He made the journey with his dad, to the stars above us where they will forever be looking down upon us. We will carry them in our hearts and minds forever. Please pray for the parents of these young boys as they grieve this loss. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made; once they are I will post an update with that information. Thank you for all your thoughts, prayers, and donations."
The GoFundMe page can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Q06ItR.
New York State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation team opened an investigation into the kayak incident Friday afternoon but as of Sunday afternoon had not released any information.
