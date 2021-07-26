HARRIETSTOWN — Police are investigating a Saranac Lake man’s death after a two-car crash July 23.
According to State Police, Bernard J. McCormick II, 37, was driving west on State Route 3 near the Panther Mountain trailhead in a 2015 Subaru Impreza when he struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, which was also driving west, with Nicholas Alonge, 33, of New Windsor, inside.
Police responded to the crash at about 12:04 p.m., a news release by State Police said. McCormick died as a result from the crash, while Alonge was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for a broken leg, the release said.
A passenger in Alonge’s truck, McKenna Alonge, 32, was transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington by Life Flight for a head injury, police said. The Alonge’s nine-month-old, Emilia, was not injured, the release said.
The Alonges have since been released, police said.
According to the release, several motorists assisted at the crash by removing members of the Alonge family from their truck immediately after the collision.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
