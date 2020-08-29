AuSABLE FORKS - One person died in an early-morning fire on Route 9N Saturday in the Town of Black Brook.
State Police responded to a report of a structure fire at 2456 State Route 9N in AuSable Forks around 2:15 a.m.
A victim was located by fire personnel inside the residence and was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased, a news release from State Police said.
State and Clinton County fire investigators were at the location into Saturday afternoon.
No other information was available as of 1:15 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Plattsburgh at (518) 873-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.