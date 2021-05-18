MOOERS - The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a head on crash this past Saturday morning.
The driver has yet to be identified, State Police said.
At 7:17 a.m., State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck on U.S. Route 11 between Green Valley Road and Cannon Corners Road in Mooers, a news release said.
A preliminary investigation determined that the pickup truck was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of Route 11 when it stuck an oncoming tractor trailer head-on and then caught fire, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck, who has not yet been positively identified, was killed, police said.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Bernard A. Guindon, 64, of Parish, suffered minor injuries and was evaluated and released from Champlain Valley Physicians’ Hospital, police said.
No charges have been filed.
