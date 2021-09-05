BEEKMANTOWN — Police have identified the two victims of a fatal three-car crash Friday in Beekmantown as Darcy and Robert Johnson, both of West Chazy.
According to State Police, the accident occurred just after noon as a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Darcy L. Johnson, 60, was traveling north on Military Turnpike with Robert W. Johnson, 59, as her passenger.
Martha D. Montana, 59, and her passenger Susan M. Kelly, 34, of Eagle Bay, were also traveling north in a 2016 Silverado, according to a news release from State Police.
Eagle Bay is in the Town of Webb on the border of Herkimer and Hamilton counties.
Driving south was a 1996 Freightliner truck that was driven by David W. Bell, 61, of Norfolk, the release said.
Police said the cause of the crash, which occurred at about 12:22 p.m. between Jersey Swamp Road and Town Line Road, is still being investigated by State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County District Attorney's Office.
No other details of the accident were available.
Darcy and Robert Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
No other injuries resulted from the crash, police said.
