Farmers Market opens today for 2020 season

PLATTSBURGH — It's opening weekend at the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market and Julie Baughn says the vendors are excited to get to it.
The market manager and vice president said it was frustrating awaiting the state's OK on such markets, but, since they had received it, the local artisans were ready to go.
"A lot of the vendors rely on farmers markets as income," she told The Press-Republican. "We are just glad that we have this opportunity to be open and be there for the community."
MARKET LOCATION
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, the downtown city market will begin its 2020 season in the Durkee Street parking lot.
Though a new location off of Green Street by the City Marina was to host the market in the future, the City of Plattsburgh had postponed that construction, awaiting board approvals and possible litigation concerning the Durkee Street redevelopment project.
City Community Development Director Matthew Miller had said the market could be relocated before the season's end and expected about 30 days of construction at the new site before it would be ready to go.
DAYS AND HOURS
The Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market will operate its typical hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In the past, it has opened on Wednesdays, too, but, Baughn said, as of right now, that weekday wasn't included in the 2020 schedule.
"We hope to be able to open (Wednesdays)," she said. "Time will tell."
FACE MASKS NECESSARY, ENFORCED
The market manager said 2020 was turning out to be "interesting for sure."
"There's been a lot of guidelines and rules that have to be followed," Baughn said. "The big one is everyone must absolutely wear a face mask.
"The only way you can be present at the market is if you have a mask on. That includes vendors and customers and this will be enforced."
OTHER PROTOCOLS
The market will have other precautions in place, as well, such as handwashing stations, access to hand sanitizer, situating vendor stations at least six feet a part and asking patrons to practice social distance.
Baughn said keeping distance would be fairly simple this year, as the market would allow a max of 15 customers to enter at a time and would allow for one-way traffic only.
"This year's venue is not focusing so much on socializing, we are encouraging people to go in, say, 'Hi,' to everyone real quick and do their shopping," she said.
"We do hope that this changes soon."
ABOUT THE VENDORS
In early May, Baughn said the market was anticipating just over 20 vendors, but was now expecting nearly 35.
Though it was feared some vendors of non-essential items would not be OK'd for market business, as of late May Baughn said "crafters were cleared to be at the market. . . I don't believe anybody was not cleared."
On top of market regulations and protocols, each vendor would have their own way of doing things, but the market manager noted that "most of them are the same."
"We are encouraging customers to please not handle any of the product, if possible," she said. "Our vendors are there to help and will talk you through everything."
