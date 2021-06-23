PLATTSBURGH — The family of Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson, a Plattsburgh-born astronaut, will lead Plattsburgh City's Interstellar-themed Fourth of July Parade this year as the grand marshal.
The NASA astronaut, who died in a spacecraft disaster during the Columbia Shuttle expedition in 2003, was last fall honored by the "Reach for the Stars: the Michael Anderson Mural" on the side of the Westelcom Building at 23 Durkee St. The mural was created by Plattsburgh native, Brendon Palmer-Angell and coordinated by Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo of Outside Art: Plattsburgh’s Public Art Project.
The city's "Interstellar" parade theme was inspired by the mural and with the goal of bringing more awareness to and celebrating Lt. Col. Anderson.
Anderson's family, travelling from their homes in Arizona and Texas, will attend several events Sunday, July 4, including a mural dedication beginning at 11 a.m. and the parade beginning at 1 p.m.
The mural dedication ceremony will include a performance by the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, remarks from Outside Art, a presentation of a gift from the mayor and a 21 bottle rocket salute performed by students from the city school district.
The event is free, open to the public and requires no registration.
Parade registration is still open through Monday, June 28. The form can be found on the city’s website and Facebook page. Groups can register by emailing meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
