Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.