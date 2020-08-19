PLATTSBURGH – SUNY Plattsburgh's Fall 2020 Restart Plan unrolls in real time as students return to class on Monday, Aug. 24.
The college's course schedule is a trifecta of choices in response to students' goals as officials try to cope with a coronavirus pandemic that is still a concern.
“We are running approximately 70 percent of our classes,” President Alexander Enyedi said.
“That would be either 100 percent distance or remote or having the bulk of their meetings as being remote. Some of them require one or two points of face-to-face or students. It depends on the program, but the majority of our classes will be online.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Approximately, 1,700 students will reside in residence halls, according to the college.
A typical fall has about 2,200.
Students are moving in over the next six days and in two three-hour windows each day, so about 150 per shift.
About 1,200 students have totally online schedules currently.
Estimated enrollment is about 5,000.
About half of all classes are in online formats, and about one-third are in face-to-face, lower class density formats.
The rest are a hybrid.
“Seventy percent will be fully online or have a major component being online,” Enyedi said.
“This fall, we're offering 1,020 classes. Of that 1,020, 321 will be in-person or as we call face-to-face. That's roughly 32 percent of the classes or one in three classes will have that in-person component.”
PERSONAL CHOICES
Some students have asked for their courses to be 100 percent online.
“Our academic advisers are having them do a schedule that's 100 percent online because they don't want to slow down their progress to the degree,” he said.
“We have other students who have asked 100 percent face-to-face. We have other students that are asking for a blend. They want a mix of those types of classes.
“The good news is that we're able to support all three of those requests. We are in a place now where I'm sure most of the students are getting what they need and what they want out of the schedule for fall.”
If a student's course schedule is 100 percent online, will the student return back to Plattsburgh to live?
“It's a mix,” he said.
“We've got students who are saying I still want to live in the residence halls. I want to be in Plattsburgh for the summer or in this case late fall.
“We have other students who saying, 'Well now that I'm 100 percent online, I don't need to come back. I'm going to stay at my house in let's say Lake George or Queensbury.'”
RUSH SETTLES
The president said it was an interesting process as college students weighed decisions to come back or remain at home.
“We've requests from students, they've got a roommate,” Enyedi said.
“They want to be here with a specific roommate. It's a real mix of both reaction and attitude to what's being offered.”
When the college went online in the spring, and the majority of students didn't return from spring break, international students remained in Plattsburgh.
“We have roughly between 250 and 300 international students that are enrolled, some did graduate in the spring, but never left the U.S. because of travel restrictions and challenges to get back to their home countries,” Enyedi said.
“In some cases, families in their home countries saying, 'Maybe you shouldn't expose yourself to COVID. Maybe you should stay where you are.'
“A substantial high proportion of our international students that still remain are here living in Plattsburgh.”
HOMEGROWN
Of the 5,000 students enrolled in a typical semester, roughly 1,250 to 1,300 students are local – Clinton, Essex and Franklin county residents.
“So when you talk about the number of students that are coming back, well, 25 percent of them never left,” Enyedi said.
“They are in our community, living at home, living in housing that they rent. That's one dynamic. The second would be international students, moderately, they are already here in the community.”
Enyedi has met a lot of students who are from places far away from campus who decide to stay here and work and do summer jobs.
“There are a lot of students that are already here in the community, and they've been here throughout the time we went to remote back in March,” he said.
