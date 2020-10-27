Facteau and Tallon face off in City Ward 4 special election

PLATTSBURGH — Democrat Jennifer Tallon and Ethel Facteau, an independent, are each looking to score the Ward 4 seat on the Plattsburgh City Common Council.
The council position was left vacant earlier this year when former city employee Paul DeDominicas, a Democrat elected fall 2019, resigned.
It was later refilled by Democrat Steve Brodi, who was to hold it through the end of the year, until it could be refilled via a special election this fall.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Brodi was not interested in the seat past that point.
Tallon announced her campaign in August and was later endorsed by the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee.
Facteau has been backed by the City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee.
Name: Ethel M. Facteau
Age: 66
Party: Independent
Family: Two daughters, Alesia and Jessica; two grandchildren, Noah and Rachel
Occupation: SUNY Plattsburgh Library Clerk 3 at Feinberg Library
Civic organizations: SUNY Plattsburgh CSEA Union President; CSEA representative for SEFA (United Way) for Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton Counties
What are the most pressing issues in the city and how would you tackle them?
Public safety — police, fire and EMS — are a very important service to the City of Plattsburgh. The Plattsburgh community relies on the assurance of their health and safety, which is why it is crucial to remain supportive of our paid police, fire and EMS. Although this is what I feel is important, equally important are the wants and needs of all constituents. I recognize the importance of all voices in the community. As a lifelong resident of this community, I want to make sure that all are heard, respected and supported. I believe there must be transparency and collaboration across all party lines and departments, as well as communication to those individuals who could be impacted. Keeping our recreational facilities operational and maintained is important, specifically focusing on programs for our youth.
Name: Jennifer Tallon
Age: 44
Party: Democratic Party
Family: Single
Occupation: Clinton County account clerk-typist at Plattsburgh International Airport
Education: Bachelor of Arts from SUNY Albany
Civic organizations: Plattsburgh City Democrats, secretary; Clinton County Democratic Committee, member; North Country R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (Ready to Educate, Support and Protect Equality and Civility Together), founding member; The North Country March for Unity and Respect, event organizer, January 2017; The North Country Marches On, event organizer, January 2018; Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance, allied member; Adirondack North Country Pride Parade, event organizer, 2017-20; 350 Plattsburgh, member; The People’s Climate March, event organizer, April 2017; Change Through Action, member; No Justice, No Peace: Walk for Change, event organizer, June 2020; City of Plattsburgh parades, volunteer, 2018-19
What are the most pressing issues in the city and how would you tackle them?
Number 1: How the city will recover financially from this pandemic. Specifically the loss of sales tax revenue. Right now, it is a matter of figuring out what services are essential for the city, how to make them affordable, and finding solutions that are fair and respectful to city employees, citizens, property-owning taxpayers and business owners.
Number 2: Communication between the people and city government officials. I would like to show more accessibility to my constituents, and to others in the Plattsburgh community, by setting up regularly scheduled times to meet with people who would like to speak to me at downtown businesses. When it is a safer time for the health of the public, I would like to see if it is possible for public forums to be held, as there is not much time at City Council meetings for public comments, and I would like to help more voices to be heard.
