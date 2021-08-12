Facing heat advisories, outside workers protect against weather

PLATTSBURGH — The end of July and beginning of August marks hotter weather and potentially dangerous conditions for outside workers.
For Ian Laurin, of Luck Brothers Inc., a construction company handling parts of the city’s Betty Little Arts Park, it’s especially important to take precautions against the hotter weather.
“We cheat,” is how he jokingly describes those precautions.
Building benches for the seating area of the city’s newest park on Durkee Street Thursday, which saw a high temperature of 90 degrees, Laurin, alongside co-worker Andrew Forget, built underneath a tent for shade and kept a cooler full of water nearby.
“We try not to beat ourselves on days like this,” Laurin said. “Our safety guide tells us not to and to take our water breaks often.”
The University of Vermont Medical Center, which released an advisory for safety tips against hot weather after heat warnings were issued by The National Weather Service for the North Country region and Northern Vermont, said drinking water often can help avoid heat strokes when working for longer durations of time outside.
Laurin said some workers also apply sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun, and they’ll even start their days as early as 5 a.m. to work in cooler weather. On Thursday, Laurin said they began working at 6 a.m.
The University of Vermont Medical Center’s advisory also suggests residents wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing that are made of natural cotton and to monitor how you feel when exposed to hot temperature for extended periods of time.
“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer, averaging more than 100 deaths a year,” UVM’s advisory said.
The National Weather Service’s heat advisory will continue to be in effect throughout today, with some relief from the hot weather expected this weekend, with high temperatures in the mid to high 70s, it said.
Despite how much he hates the heat, Forget said it beats the alternative in the winter, when he said he’s had jobs in Lake Placid in below 25 degree temperature.
“You can try to bundle up, but you don’t get much done in that,” he said.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.