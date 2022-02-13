Facebook group bringing together Plattsburgh community

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Street Team, a Facebook group made to inform residents of the happenings in the area, has become increasingly popular since its creation in 2018—currently it has over 6,000 members.
The creator and main administrator of the page, Cameron Jersey, runs the page with his brother and secondary administrator, Cory Jersey.
A LOT TO OFFER
Cameron said the inspiration behind Plattsburgh Street Team came from wanting to share Plattsburgh with more people.
“Basically I just love our hometown, and I want to help people. It's a great place. People work hard, and they have a lot to offer—be it art, music or events, and I want to promote that,” Cameron said.
“During COVID, it was also great to promote businesses without them having to take out ads. Also, it was a way of keeping people safe with traffic alerts and weather and helping to find missing pets—we have helped people find their pets a handful of times over the years. It’s open to members to post whatever they would like, as long as it's Plattsburgh related.”
BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE
Facebook pages like this have become important to small towns in the digital age, and Cameron said he looks at Plattsburgh Street Team as a community discussion meant to bring people closer together.
“It helps new people who moved here get acquainted,” Cameron said.
“People can ask questions, or ask for advice. It's made possible by the people of Plattsburgh, for the people of Plattsburgh to share events and thoughts in almost real time.”
FAMILY PROJECT
Cory Jersey said he became involved in Plattsburgh Street Team to help and support his brother, and noted that his care for the page comes from wanting to see Cameron thrive and succeed.
“I became involved for the sole fact of being family,” Cory said.
“I find pages like this important to small towns and cities, because it keeps everyone in the loop, informs locals of any news, events, local talents and artists, potential or active hazards such as MVAs and fires, new developing businesses, advertising existing businesses, and provides entertainment.”
SOME CHALLENGES
There are challenges with everything, and running Plattsburgh Street Team is no exception.
Keeping things civil, and enforcing group rules are a couple challenges Cory noted, but it's worth it to see all the good it has brought, he said.
“The best part, I would say, is the acknowledgement of the group from members,” Cory said.
“Members find it very informative, and they check content regularly—it makes me feel good. People seem to post a lot and engage in conversation often, and it's nice to see them have a place to hold conversations on things that matter locally.”
“We have many members that care and support the group, and who remind others of our integrity and purpose. I feel like every member is a friend in that aspect, maybe even a fan of the page. Either way, we are grateful for every member in the group, whether they've been in there for years, a couple days, and even members who haven't joined us just yet.”
